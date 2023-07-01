Farm Weekly
About 160 shearing and shed hand jobs could go

By Mal Gill
July 1 2023 - 10:00am
More dogs and less people might become the 'norm' on sheep properties in the future.
The forecast reduction of Merino sheep numbers flowing from the impending end of live sheep exports could see up to 160 fewer shearers and shed hands required in Western Australia.

