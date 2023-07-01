The forecast reduction of Merino sheep numbers flowing from the impending end of live sheep exports could see up to 160 fewer shearers and shed hands required in Western Australia.
That was the number of shearing industry jobs in WA that could become redundant, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) wool harvesting training and development manager Craig French told shearing contractors and industry representatives at the WA Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) annual meeting last Saturday.
"If we are going to reduce the (WA) flock by 1.4 million breeders, that's probably (a reduction in total sheep numbers of) more than 2m head of sheep," Mr French told the WASIA meeting.
"That (2m sheep) equates to about 160 staff, you (shearing contractors), will not need in WA - that's the facts, 25,000 head per shearer per year plus a wool handler.
"That concerns me, that should concern all of us and we (AWI) might have to redefine how we provide training, because we don't want to be oversupplying novice entrants (to the shearing industry) if there's no job for them to go to.
"We need to be mindful of how we invest growers' money on training," he said.
Earlier, Eneabba woolgrower, WA Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) livestock committee and WA WoolTAG committee chairman, Chris Patmore, who is also a member of AWI's wool production forecasting committee, told the meeting the forecasting committee used a figure of 1.4-1.5m sheep when estimating the local reduction in sheep numbers flowing from an end of live export.
"The figure we're using at the moment is there's 1.4-1.5m sheep in WA more than farmers intended to have on-farm at this time of year, simply because they couldn't get them booked into processors, into live export or sold to the Eastern States, like a couple of years ago when the drought rebuild was on," Mr Patmore said.
"I suspect that number will increase for a while, but eventually they (sheep that farmers do not want, now live export is to end) will find their way through the system."
Mr Patmore pointed out that while the Federal government has said live sheep exports will not end in this term of government, it had not yet confirmed whether they will end in the next term.
"That gives us some hope," he said.
But Corrigin woolgrower, Claypans Merino stud principal, The Livestock Collective director and Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA committee member, Steven Bolt, said damage was already being done to WA's sheep and wool industry by a loss of confidence in the future without live exports as a sale option.
"Even if the government makes it a phase-out over 10 years, it won't matter," Mr Bolt said.
"Growers are already making decisions now and between three and five years (from now) we'll see that reduction in production and sheep numbers," he said.
"The intention to leave (the sheep industry) is there, growers know they can't do it (reduce sheep numbers significantly) in one go because the processing sector can't handle all those sheep.
"(But) it's already happening, you can see by the sheep numbers going through the (sale) yards.
"That loss of confidence is pushing more sheep onto the market place.
"I fear if we have an early cut off in the season this year there is going to be a lot of wether lambs with no home to go to.
"The croppers that usually buy sheep, take them home and put them on the stubbles are not going to do that this year, because of the risk they will be caught with those sheep by not being able to get them on a boat or through a processor.
"Guys have got wethers still on mum they haven't been able to shift, but they can do it a bit tougher than ewes with lambs.
"The on-farm animal welfare issues that are going to be created (by a loss of confidence due to the end of live sheep exports and alternative markets already at capacity) are going to be a real problem.
"What we will see is a lot of guys in the Wheatbelt who run four age groups of ewes will just drop one of those mobs off.
"I think we'll see a 25 per cent reduction in sheep numbers.
"There's no doubt the confidence level with growers is as low as I've seen it for a very long time and that is why we are all going to continue fighting to get this policy changed before it really does serious damage to our industry."
Mr Bolt said discussion with the independent panel which concluded its public consultation last week in WA and will now prepare a report to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt by September 30 on implementing an end to live sheep exports, revealed its members initially failed "to comprehend how complex the issue was and how far reaching the ramifications of this policy were going to be".
"It's fairly evident that if you take the sheep out of rural communities, the towns then start to struggle because you take away so many people who were employed in the industry," he said.
Greasy wool buyer Steve Noa told the meeting a reduction in Merino sheep numbers in WA of the order predicted by Mr Bolt would be "catastrophic overall for the wool market".
"(That is) because we have the most homogenous Merino clip on the planet in WA - the Eastern States' mobs have been infiltrated by crossbreds," he said.
"I hope that at best there is a big delay in introducing this policy."
WAFarmers president and Pingelly mixed farmer John Hassell was one of very few optimistic voices on the issue at the meeting.
"I think there's always going to be a wool and sheep industry and WA shouldn't be letting the impending closure of the live sheep trade put us down too much," said Mr Hassell.
"I think there's a good future in the wool industry, even if the live trade does go I think there will still be an industry here and the economics of growing wool will be good," he said.
