Red meat refreshes its 2030 ambitions

July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
The refreshed Red Meat 2030 strategy was shared at a special briefing event in Canberra presented last week by the Parliamentary Friends of Australian Red Meat.
Australia's peak red meat industry council has launched an updated roadmap and strategic plan, reaffirming an ongoing focus on its communities and customers, the environment, biosecurity, and market access - among a host of other priorities.

