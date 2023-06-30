Confusion still reigns among farmers, pastoralists and First Nations people about the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021, due to start on July 1.
In a move to reassure them, Aboriginal affairs minister Toni Buti said there were a wide range of exemptions where approval to disturb the ground on their properties was not necessary - for example 'like for like' activities.
He said farmers would not require approval to plant a crop, run livestock or replace a fence or other existing infrastructure.
Dr Buti said the 'like for like' inclusion was first proposed by the agricultural sector at the co-design workshops and were recognised in the new laws.
He said there will be ongoing education and information sessions with all stakeholders post the July 1 implementation.
Below is outlined some of the common concerns of WA farmers, pastoralists and First Nations groups.
As a Wheatbelt graingrower, Tracy Lefroy (pictured) said she was more comfortable after leaving the Moora implementation workshop than when she went in.
"I found the information session useful and felt better about the impact of the legislation after hearing the workshop presentation," Ms Lefroy said.
Hundreds of Western Australian farmers have attended Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 workshops in recent weeks, including more than 600 at Esperance and 400 at Merredin.
Ms Lefroy said it was useful to hear about the tiered system that provides for activities to be categorised according to the potential level of harm and a corresponding authorisation process for each of the tiers.
She said this will help to determine the level of due diligence to be undertaken by a land user and whether a permit or management plan was required.
Ms Lefroy said the biggest cause of angst for farmers was the process by which new sites of cultural significance were identified, as the Aboriginal culture was an evolving one and it remained uncertain what happened when a new site was identified on a grower's property.
"The consultation process between the landholder and LACHS knowledge holders will be crucial, transparency of decision-making will be paramount to ensure a mutually satisfactory outcome, there is uncertainty around the time and financial burden of this process and this process may take time and money," Ms Lefroy said.
"At the moment, the current legislation regarding protected sites is stricter but without fines, whereas the new legislation is slightly more mild in its language, but contains significant fines for breeches of the Act.
"We all have the same objective to look after the land and we hope we will be able to continue farming as usual - but there are some uncertainties that require more information.
"Pastoral areas have more significant sites and pastoralists will have more work to do and potentially more impact to their operations."
Ms Lefroy said the government had not "sold" the new legislation very well.
She said it appeared Tier 1 activities onfarm would be exempt from the legislation, so that would have no impact.
"Tier 2 is if you have a significant site and you want to do something on that land,'' she said.
"You need a permit for that, however this is a notification process rather than an application to carry out the activity.
"Tier 3 is where there is consultation with the LACHS.
"But it is business as usual for most of us in the Wheatbelt, who don't have cultural sites of significance."
Tracy Humphry (pictured) was hoping to get clarification on the complexities of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 when she attended a legislation implementation workshop at Northam on June 28.
But given this was two days before the Act came into force on July 1, she said it might be "too little too late".
Such is the uncertainty surrounding the new Act for farmers, pastoralists and miners, that the workshops to explain its implementation have been vastly over-subscribed and forced organisers to find bigger venues in the regional towns where these are being held.
Ms Humphry, Moora, said she had not read the full Act but listening to the radio and following social media had thrown up a lot of conflicting information about the new legislation and its impact on landholders.
She said landholders and grass roots Aboriginals should have had more input to the new Act.
"Growers who have farmed their land for generations appear to have nothing to worry about, but that conflicts with the Act document," Ms Humphry said.
"My chief concern is that it will impact the things that we are doing all the time, such as putting up fences and building yards.
"I want to know whether these activities will be affected.
"The whole process sounds scary and we all know how slowly government works.
"It could just be a whole new layer of bureaucracy."
Ms Humphry said knowing when to get due diligence reports and permits was unclear, along with knowing who to contact to get these done and the cost.
"There hasn't been enough consultation," she said.
"I have known about the new legislation for only three weeks and that is not a long enough time to comprehend the changes.
"There is already so much red tape in farming - we don't need any more."
Ms Humphry said the legislation also had the potential to divide sectors of small towns and that was not the intention of the new Act and not what country towns needed.
She said she had signed the PGA petition to delay the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 by at least six months.
Clyde and Raelene Hall ran Ned's Creek station before handing over the reins to their sons in March 2023.
Ms Hall said the family was confused and uncertain about how the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 would affect their day-to-day activities on the property.
At this time of year it was normal to be doing regular maintenance and improvement activities, such as fixing or replacing troughs, repairing/upgrading stockyards, plant and equipment maintenance, installing new bore equipment with tanks and troughs and grading roads.
"Will some/all these fall under the Act and require due diligence?" Ms Hall asked.
She said other activities that may come under the Act included moving fence posts and/or erecting new fences - but not boundary fences.
"From all I am reading and seeing on the Save WA Rural Facebook page, there is still much confusion out there in the agricultural community," Ms Hall said.
"It seems the onus is all on the landholder to prove there are no sites of cultural significance when they need to disturb the land in some way to just do normal farming activities.
"We will have to do due diligence and we will need to pay at each step."
Ms Hall said heritage was everyone's responsibility, not just those with more than 1100 square metres of land, so the entire population should pay for its preservation through the taxation system.
"The cost of getting Aboriginal people out here to survey our land will not be insignificant," she said.
Ms Hall said it could be slow and costly to go through a Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services (LACHS) group, when these were finally set up.
The LACHS will operate on a fee-for-service basis.
Ms Hall said the sensible thing to do would be to push the implementation of the Act back by six months to boost understanding of the new system.
Richard Burridge, Tambellup, questioned how the State Government will enforce and police the new regulations under the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021.
"Given the size of the State and the number of farms, this is going to be difficult," Mr Burridge said.
He said for those who had been farming their land for many years, it seemed there were potentially limited repercussions from the new legislation.
"But the devil is in the detail," Mr Burridge said.
"And if I put up a new fence, for example, how will that be policed?
"It seems unenforceable.
"Growers are spread far and wide and that is a big area to police.
"And, you can't really afford the time to wait around for approvals to come through due to heavy workloads and big distances travelled."
Mr Burridge said his main concern with the new Act was its impact on his right to farm in an orderly, timely and economic fashion.
"I don't want the process of due diligence and permits to hold me up when I am building a fence or sinking a dam," he said.
"Exactly how long could these approvals take?"
Mr Burridge said contracting businesses would also be potentially affected if they were held up waiting for permits and management reports.
He signed the Pastoralists and Graziers Association petition to push the new legislation implementation date back by at least six months.
"I think it is unworkable in its current form," he said.
Dairy farmer Ian Noakes' family has run cattle south of Margaret River for three generations.
He said there was so much ambiguity in the new Act.
"At the core of the matter, the State Government should pay for Aboriginal interests to nominate and map sites of cultural significance, rather than relying on farmers to pay various bodies to come out and survey properties," Mr Noakes said.
"All the onus is on the landholder and that is why the farming community is so upset."
Mr Noakes said every farmer was doing an activity of some kind, so the number and backlog of applications to LACHS and other First Nations bodies had the potential to be huge and would slow the whole process down.
"We don't know who we will be dealing with on July 1," he said.
"This is problematic if we need to expand irrigation, dig a hole, build a shed, excavate a site or dig anything bigger than a strainer post hole."
Mr Noakes told ABC Radio this week he was concerned the government's changes would halt his plans to expand irrigation on his property.
"It's taken us more than a year and we've got nowhere with the Margaret River shire council - and then you add another process on top?" he said.
"I think it will be very frustrating and the whole planning process in this area is frustrating enough at the best of times."
WAFarmers president and Pingelly farmer John Hassell said there were a lot of visible sites of cultural significance, but the legislation came unstuck when the spiritual side of significance and the songlines of significance changed sites.
"We want someone to come to our property and identify any significant sites and we are prepared to pay for that," Mr Hassell said.
"But we don't want to have to pay for someone to come out every time we want to do any development to make sure the songline sites haven't changed.
"This introduces a whole new layer of complexity to the process.
"I think we need a definitive map of sites for WA and the State Government should pick up the bill.
"Otherwise there will be continually dipping into our pockets to make sure we are not disturbing anything cultural."
Mr Hassell said the penalties for non-compliance to the Act were also concerning.
"It is up to $1 million for an individual or jail and up to $10m for companies and that is too much of a risk," he said.
Mr Hassell said it was a major concern that if LACHS needed to be introduced, that they were not ready by July 1, as this could hold up farm projects in the short-term.
He said he was happy to lock up sites of significance, but this would be too difficult if the sites changed all the time.
Tony Seabrook has called for the government's Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 legislation to be scrapped entirely.
The PGA president made the call while presenting its petition, which garnered more than 29,000 signatures, calling for a six month-delay in the rollout of the new regulations.
"The people I represent feel that this is a very poorly written piece of legislation - the best thing to do is scrap the whole damn thing and start again," Mr Seabrook said.
"It's not about destroying Aboriginal culture or heritage, this is an act that could cost us hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of dollars."
This week Mr Seabrook called for the State Government to provide landowners of more than 1100m2 with a directory of all the Aboriginal corporations, LACHS or native title groups they can contact to answer any questions they may have about their obligations under the new Act.
He said this was the "bare minimum" needed from the Government.
Perth Whadjuk Aboriginal Corporation chief executive David Collard said indigenous people were in the same boat as farmers, miners and pastoralists in learning the implications of the new legislation.
"The whole idea of the Act is to put teeth into the system to protect the significant sites," Mr Collard said.
"All over the State there are a lot of sites that are not registered.
"At the same time, there are many farmers who are protecting sacred sites.
"The new legislation might scare farmers away from protecting new sites that are identified."
Mr Collard said the industry was stuck with the new legislation and all parties would have to make it work, even though there had not been enough consultation with the State Government.
"We have not had proper engagement in the process but we all need to now get on with the job," he said.
"It will need to be a partnership between primary producers, miners and First Nations people and we will need to come up with solutions at a local level."
Mr Collard said the new Act was not perfect, but it was workable.
He said he hoped it would allow production to carry on while, at the same time, protecting any culturally significant sites.
Mr Collard said having the LACHS in place would be a much improved system to the present because these would have the local knowledge needed to protect local sites.
RoeburneYinjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Michael Woodley told ABC Radio the new laws provided traditional owners with a critical say.
"I think the journey for all us here is to get everyone understanding the importance of first nations connection to country and why this heritage and land is very important to us," Mr Woodley said.
"It's an opportunity for us in the sense that we get to have a greater say in how the process is managed - you bring people on the journey and reinforce that we need to be involved from an opportunity point of view.
"I think we can also bring non-indigenous people on the journey with us to say why this place is important."
National Native Title Council chief executive Jamie Lowe said new Premier Roger Cook put it that this Act had been a long time coming and questioned what would be achieved by delaying it for six months.
On the other side of the coin - it was time to modernise this legislation and there will be time enough to implement a new regime, Mr Lowe told ABC Radio.
He said broadly some groups were across the detail and some weren't.
Mr Lowe said prescribed body corporates across the country and in WA (there are 70) have minimal-to-no resourcing and with the new LACHS there will be money to help them.
He said the council did not think the legislation went far enough and farmers thought it went too far, so the government had struck a balance.
Mr Lowe said he did not think protection of significant sites went far enough.
He said no LACHS were set up yet as resources were were not quite ready.
"So, responsibility falls back to native title organisations and we are going to get inundated.
"July 1 is looming and we need to work together to make this work.
"At the heart of the matter is protecting Aboriginal heritage - which is destroyed in this State on a weekly basis.
"We should embrace the law changes and hope there is better protection of culturally significant sites."
When it comes to identifying sites of significance, Mr Lowe said someone going out to make an assessment of an area, should be paid for their time and work.
He said a concern was there seemed to be no avenue for appeal or dispute resolution under the new system.
