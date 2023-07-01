Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) has declared its first week-long novice shearing and woolhandling school at Muresk Institute a success.
Eleven trainees aged from 16 into their 40s completed the school last week in Muresk's new $800,000 industry-standard, six-stand, saw-tooth raised board shearing shed.
The Muresk shed was first used by AWI last month for a two-day crutching school.
Instructors for the novice shearing and wool handling school were Australian Shearing Hall of Fame inductee and Wool Medal winner Kevin Gellatly, champion competition shearer who has represented Australia Damien Boyle and wool handling trainer Amanda Davis.
Southern Brook farmer Paul Antonio provided 420 red-tag ewes.
"They were a good crew, they all wanted to learn, they were enthusiastic and they got through the whole 420 sheep by the end of the week," Mr Gellatly said.
Youngest novice was Sarah McCall, 16, of Northam, who is completing year 11 at the Western Australian College of Agriculture - Denmark.
"I've done some woolhandling and a little bit of shearing at college, but I wanted to learn how to shear properly because I want to be a shearer," Ms McCall said.
One of the older novices, Jason Squires, Williams, spent 18 years working with cattle on stations in the Pilbara before coming south to work on a farm running sheep.
"I want to learn how to shear so I can do more on the farm where I work," he said.
The next AWI novice shearing and woolhandling school will be run by Dongara shearing contractor Mike Henderson at Badgingarra, on July 17-21, followed by an improver shearing school there on July 24-28.
AWI wool harvesting training and development manager Craig French said six novice schools will also be held at Rylington Park, Boyup Brook, but firm dates have not yet been set.
It was likely three will be held there later this year and three in the first half of next year, plus an improver school could also be held at Rylington Park, Mr French said.
AWI also planned to increase in-shed training for shearers who had gained a learner's stand, he said.
WA Shearing Industry Association executive officer Valerie Pretzel has also been employed by AWI as WA co-ordinator of AWI's NextGen program, which includes the shearing schools.
For information on shearing and wool handling schools go to wool.com or contact Ms Pretzel on 0412 227 252 or email valerie.pretzel@wool.com
