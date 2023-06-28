Farm Weekly
PGA said State government has to give public access to LACHS and NRTB contacts before ACH takes effect

June 29 2023 - 8:00am
Growers and community members have been driven to find out more about the WA government's Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act reforms, including this meeting at Merredin last week.
The State Government has been called upon to furnish all Western Australian landowners with a directory including telephone and email contact details for each Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Service (LACHS) and Native Title Representative Body (NRTB) in the State ahead of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act coming into effect, which is only days away.

