The State Government has been called upon to furnish all Western Australian landowners with a directory including telephone and email contact details for each Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Service (LACHS) and Native Title Representative Body (NRTB) in the State ahead of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act coming into effect, which is only days away.
The request came from the Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA earlier this week, with the organisation's president Tony Seabrook saying it was the "absolute minimum" the government could do for the State's landowners of more than 1100 square metres, who will be required to work under the new legislation.
While WA's Aboriginal Affairs Minister Toni Buti has instructed landowners to contact the Department of Planning, Land and Heritage (DPLH) with their enquiries when there is the absence of a LACHS in their local area, Mr Seabrook said the government had an obligation to provide clear contact details of every LACH and NTRB across the State.
"Outside of the pastoral estate, the majority of WA landowners have never had to deal with traditional knowledge holders or Aboriginal corporations and would not have the slightest idea on how to begin to contact them," Mr Seabrook said.
"It is incumbent on the State government to make sure they have the capacity to handle enquiries from the 449 pastoral lease holders, 5725 agricultural producers and 60,000 small land holders.
"It is becoming more and more clear that the Cook Government is not prepared to accept that this is poorly designed legislation that should be delayed, if not scrapped."
