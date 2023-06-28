Farm Weekly

CSIRO streamlines access to soil data with ANSIS

By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers will have access to soil data from across the country, which they can use to make onfarm decisions. Picture supplied.
Farmers will have access to soil data from across the country, which they can use to make onfarm decisions. Picture supplied.

Soil data that used to take farmers six months to find will be available within just minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.