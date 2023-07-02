Livestock research officer John Piltz, from the New South Wales' Department of Primary Industries, shared his top tips for making silage a worthwhile feeding solution at last week's Livestock Matters Forum at Nannup.
Silage can be expensive to make and store, however when made correctly, the profitability of silage is visible through cattle weights and returns.
Silage, being higher in digestibility and containing key nutritional elements, helps increase weight gain in the animals.
Mr Piltz said for every one per cent drop in feed digestibility, there's an estimated reduction in liveweight gain by about 74 grams per head, per day.
He gave the example that if digestibility dropped from 75 per cent to 74 pc, over 10 days that works out to be a loss of almost three quarters of a kilogram.
To prevent a drop in digestibility - and for silage to provide the highest liveweight gain numbers - it has to be cut early.
Mr Piltz provided data from overseas to show the potential of cutting silage early.
This data was recorded over a 28-day period and defined an early cut as grass being at the boot stage, a middle cut as being 14 days from early cut stage and late cut as 28 days from early cut stage.
Silage cut early led to a liveweight gain of 1.14 kilograms per day, while silage cut in the 'middle' saw a dramatic drop to only 0.65kg/day and silage cut late only managed to increase cattle weight by 0.44kg/day.
Mr Piltz added that he defined late cut silage as being consistent with hay.
From this data he urged growers and producers to prioritise making silage and in order to make it worthwhile, not to leave it too late.
Mr Piltz also presented data from Western Australia, comparing the quality of hay and silage which had been produced in the same paddock.Cattle which have been fed hay saw a liveweight gain of 0.63kg/day, while cattle fed silage saw a liveweight gain of 1.09kg/day.
"If you're going to make silage, or if you're going to conserve any feed, the profitability of that process will be on the value of the product made at the end," Mr Piltz said.
As silage loses quality over time, Mr Piltz emphasised the importance of ensuring the silage crop begins as high quality as possible.
"Nothing you do will improve the quality, every step along the way, from cutting to mowing and raking and preserving, you lose quality in your dry matter," he said.
"The focus should be on starting with as high quality as you can."
Wilting the silage is one way to preserve its quality.
Mr Piltz recommended wilting as soon as possible following cutting, ideally within two days.
Mowing, conditioning and tedding the silage was the key to getting it as dry as possible during this time.
Data from England showed that mowing and conditioning as well as tedding twice a day saw the dry matter figure for the silage dramatically rise from 7pc to 43 pc.
"This was done in a climate that is much less ideal than ours for making silage," Mr Piltz said.
"Ted immediately after you mow, don't wait for it to start to dry, just get straight in there and spread it all out in as much sun as you can."
Shortly after being cut, Mr Piltz said the 'pores' on the plant's leaves close up, and this will make it more difficult for water to evaporate.
Another well-known benefit of silage is the feed security it offers during seasonal feed gaps, but also during seasons where growing conditions are unreliable.
Though difficult to ensile, Mr Piltz said canola makes 'fantastic' silage during a drought.
Crops affected by drought have found to be high in sugar and because of this, have a high energy content and ferment well.
It's ideal as silage, but not hay, as the sugar levels can make it easily combustible.
"If you or a neighbour have a drought-stressed crop, or you have the opportunity to buy it, go for it.
"To me, it's all about purchasing a product of sufficient quality that you can feed your livestock, and it is economically profitable in its own right."
The catch is, cereals only have these benefits when they are drought-stressed.
"In highly productive years, quality is going to be down.
"In drought years, get it, it's the best thing you'll ever get for your money."
For dealing with frost-damaged crops, Mr Piltz recommended cutting as soon as possible to prevent a reduction in quality.
