Livestock farmers from across the South West joined together last week at Nannup on the lush, green paddocks at the Camarri family farm, SS Camarri & Co, for an insight into their beef production operation.
The Livestock Matters Forum, run by the WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC), was hosted by third-generation beef producer and WALRC council member Matt Camarri.
About 100 people filled the shed at Mr Camarri's Cundinup property, listening to talks from Mr Camarri, as well as researchers, students, and other farmers.
Read more:
Mr Camarri started the day by speaking on the development of SS Camarri & Co's business model.
He spoke on shifting his herd composition away from first-cross females, what was and wasn't important to his farming practices and how simulation modelling has informed his business decisions.
Following Mr Camarri was University of Adelaide professor Wayne Pitchford, who gave a scientific analysis and reasoning behind the success of Mr Camarri's decisions on calving, weaning and body conditions.
The second half of the morning was focusing on 'Optimising the Feedbase' and started with John Piltz, from the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries.
He brought the focus back to silage, encouraging the audience to not overlook making silage due to its involved process.
Mr Piltz gave a broad insight into the ideal way to make high quality silage, but also the benefits which well-made silage can have on animal liveweights.
Agricultural scientist Graham Mussell presented some recent data and key learnings from the Lower Blackwood Grower Group producer demonstration site, which had been researching summer crops.
He offered some advice on what to try and what not to try when dealing with the autumn feed gap.
Mr Mussell said while summer crops can't be relied on to fill in a feed gap, they make a helpful predecessor for pasture.
Murdoch University senior research officer Ron Yates spoke on the underrated qualities of legumes.
Dr Yates noted that there had been a downturn in farmers utilising legumes and it was time to incorporate them into pasture or cropping programs.
Thanks to ongoing research, commercial strains of legumes are now higher yielding and have higher nitrogen fixation abilities.
Using legumes allows farmers to cut down on their dependance on synthetic nitrogen and bring more bacteria into the soil.
WALRC chairwoman Bronwyn Clarke spoke about the Farm-a-Friend program, which is on offer again this year and seeking applications from students and farmers.
Students Amelia Gooding and Dan Keirath both participated in the program last year and have now been awarded the WALRC scholarship, which offers a grant to help successful students fund their research projects.
Mr Keirath's research project will look at the relationship between land use and soil carbon levels in the Wheatbelt, while Ms Gooding's project will delve into an economic analysis of alternative legume fodder crops to finish weaners.
After lunch, in between heavy downpours, the attendees were bussed down the road to see Mr Camarri's cows at feeding time.
It was an opportunity for Mr Camarri to speak further on his herd and his feeding practices, as well as to answer questions from the audience.
Mr Piltz gave his insight into Mr Camarri's silage, which had a noticeably sweet smell.
He said the silage appeared to be good quality and the sweet smell was due to the sugar content.
Afternoon tea was a welcome treat as audiences returned to their seats to listen to beef producer James Crawford.
Mr Crawford's enterprise, Galimbang Beef, is on the Riverina Highlands of New South Wales, which is a high rainfall zone.
The 915-hectare property is home to 600 head and Mr Crawford uses both phalaris and cocksfoot pastures in his system.
During his presentation, Mr Crawford gave an Eastern State's perspective on beef production.
Galimbang's mission statement is "to produce optimum quantity of appropriate quality at a beneficial cost per land area".
To achieve this, there are three key steps: grow grass, convert grass to beef and sell beef.
Each of these steps has key focus areas and additionally, targets to indicate that Mr Crawford is on the right track.
To close the day, the Camarri family joined WALRC executive officer Esther Price in a panel session which discussed succession planning.
Mr Camarri's parents, Mario and Stephanie, and his wife Sophie opened up about the process of their succession planning and the sensitivities around it.
Mario said his parents' succession planning might have gone to the wayside if it wasn't for his father stepping in to take initiative of the plan, as his mother "refused to acknowledge death".
When he was 10, Mario became the family's business interpreter, as his parents spoke very little English.
Despite his father's best intentions, the succession plan wasn't executed as hoped.
Both Stephanie and Sophie had also been on the receiving end of poorly executed succession plans and therefore it was of the highest importance to them to get it right.
Stephanie shared her tips for getting succession planning right, the key takeaway being to avoid verbal agreements and to ensure everything was well communicated on paper and not to leave the planning too late.
The Camarri family talked about fairly dividing up assets when not all the family members were involved in farming and the benefits owning shares can have on business.
The event was well attended by not only farmers, but also young people and students looking to expand their knowledge.
A full insight into the Camarri family's beef operation will be in next week's Farm Weekly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.