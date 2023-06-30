It was always set to be controversial, but the emotive gathering of producers, supply chain representatives and animal activists had a lasting impression on independent panel chairman Phillip Glyde.
The final consultation meeting with the independent panel appointed to consult with stakeholders on the phase out of live sheep exports by sea was held at Tech Park in Bentley, on June 23.
About 200 people were packed into the meeting room, with producers, exporters, stock agents, community members and animal activists sitting next to one another.
Mr Glyde said it was definitely the most emotionally charged meeting of all the consultation meetings where about 2000 people had attended across the two series of regional consultations.
"For the first time in our meetings like this, the large public meetings, we have had both sides of the debate in the room at the same time,'' Mr Glyde said.
"It was understandable given that this is such an emotional issue, such a controversial issue, so it was understandable there would be some tempers."
The activists stood at the doors of the venue and there was an obvious police presence to ensure interactions remained calm.
Kicking off the latest and last round of independent panel consultation meetings before the report to government is composed, the panel went to Geraldton, where more than 120 people attended.
Mingenew farmer Gary Cosgrove said in reflection from his impression at the meeting, the panel's hands were tied because of their terms of reference and they were working towards a cessation of the live sheep trade WA.
"It is up to the State politicians to go into bat for us," Mr Cosgrove said.
"Our sheep up here in the north are bred specifically for the export trade and it will be devastating."
He said it was up to producers, industry and politicians "to work together to save WA's live sheep trade."
"Someone pointed out to me the other day that if you went out on the streets in Australia and just asked people what the 10 most important things that concern them today were, no-one would even mention live sheep exports," he said.
"But, if you ask them about live sheep exports specifically, then they often answer they don't like it because it is the easy answer for something they don't understand."
"Aeroplanes crash all the time and hundreds of people die, but no-one ever wants to ban air travel."
Next the panel visited Merredin where between 300 and 350 attendees packed into the venue, only the day after the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act education workshop was held in town.
Local producer Neil Smith said there was a general consensus that if a vote was taken then it would be unanimously in support of the live sheep export industry being allowed to continue.
"It was good that the panel came," Mr Smith said.
"Unfortunately though the panel doesn't have any political power and can't change the policy."
A local grower who attended the Kondinin meeting said about 120 growers attended and there was nothing discussed that hadn't already been covered in the past.
Newdegate grower Rochelle Walker attended the Lake Grace session with over 200 growers who filled the pavilion.
"It was very well attended with growers encapsulating a big area, from Harrismith, Pingaring, Kulin, Newdegate and Jerramungup among others," Ms Walker said.
"There is still a huge level of uncertainty surrounding the panel's report.
"We don't know whether the government will release it in full, in part or whether if they don't agree with it what they will do, no one knows."
The Darkan meeting saw about 200 people present and ready to engage, but there was frustration of technical issues.
Local grower Pip Crook said there was no PA system for the first 20 minutes of the meeting.
"It was very frustrating," Ms Crook said.
"Despite the number of forums being held and the expected turnout, they did not have an audio system in place, it was sourced on the run.
She said there were considered, well articulated responses made to the panel.
Farm Weekly's estimate from growers from the first round of public consultation back in April was over 1000, this latest round of estimates again sits at about 1200, showing that growers and all members of the supply chain are not ready to accept the policy that will phase out live sheep exports by sea.
