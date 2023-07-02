Welcome to your dream home.
This exquisite four-bedroom, two-bathroom Queenslander abode is a true oasis.
Situated on two hectares of lush land at 105 Strawberry Hill Drive, in Gidgegannup, it comes complete with a large shed, a serene dam and an enclosed orchard.
This private property offers the perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience.
Step inside and be captivated by the timeless charm and character of the Queenslander design.
The spacious living areas boast high ceilings, polished bamboo timber floors and an abundance of natural light - creating an inviting atmosphere for both relaxation and entertainment.
With four generously sized bedrooms, there's ample space for your family and guests.
The master suite provides a peaceful haven, with its own ensuite bathroom offering a touch of luxury and privacy.
The remaining bedrooms are equally comfortable, ensuring everyone has their own sanctuary to unwind in.
The heart of this home lies in the fully equipped kitchen.
From the gleaming countertops to the walk-in pantry room, every detail has been thoughtfully considered.
Prepare gourmet meals with ease and enjoy them in the adjoining dining area, or take it outdoors and savour your creations al fresco on the expansive covered patio.
For those of you with hobbies, or seeking additional storage space, the large shed is a true treasure.
Whether you're a DIY enthusiast, or simply need a place to store your tools and equipment, this versatile space offers endless possibilities.
As you explore the property, you'll discover the reinforced enclosed orchard, complete with a variety of fruits.
Immerse yourself in nature's bounty and enjoy the delights of picking your own fresh produce, straight from your own backyard.
But the wonders don't end there.
Beyond the orchard, the property backs onto a serene reserve, ensuring absolute privacy and a seamless connection with nature.
This Queenslander gem provides the ideal sanctuary for those seeking respite from the bustling city.
Embrace a lifestyle of serenity, space and natural beauty, all within easy reach of amenities and conveniences.
