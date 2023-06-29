Farm Weekly
The heavy mental health burden in WA ag has been recognised by the National Centre for Farmer Health

Updated June 30 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:55am
There's plenty of help when times get tough
The National Centre for Farmer Health (NCFH) has recognised the heavy mental health burden being experienced by WA farmers and is planning to bring back some of its innovative assessment and support programs - developed with farmers, for farmers - to the State this year.

