Tony Buti "in the process" of putting together an implementation group to help with initial stages of the ACH Act

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:15pm
WA's Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti with students at the Bayulu Remote Community School near Fitzroy Crossing following the Kimberley floods.
WA's Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti has confirmed the State Government is establishing an Aboriginal cultural heritage implementation group to help roll-out the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act.

