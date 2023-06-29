WA's Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti has confirmed the State Government is establishing an Aboriginal cultural heritage implementation group to help roll-out the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act.
A spokesperson from Mr Buti's office told Farm Weekly the government was still in the process of putting together the implementation group, but that its initial members included representatives of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA, Association of Mining and Exploration Company (AMEC), the Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) of Western Australia and the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) WA Division.
For an initial six months, the group will monitor, report and address issues that occur in implementing the new Act.
It will be chaired by the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage (DPLH) director general.
WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington confirmed the agricultural advocacy group had been invited to and would accept an offer to be part of the group.
PGA president Tony Seabrook said while the fight on the "draconian laws" was far from over, WA growers had "won a major victory", with the State government confirming there would be no prosecutions of landholders for a breach over the next 12 months.
"During the next 12 months, the State Government will also adopt a responsible, reasonable and education-first approach for landholders undertaking any activity," Mr Seabrook said.
The announcement comes after an e-petition, signed by a record 30,000 people, called for a six month delay to the roll-out of the ACH Act, so that WA landowners could better understand their obligations under the new laws.
