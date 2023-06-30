CBH Group plans to more than double its grain train rolling stock by 2025 and almost double its diesel-electric locomotive fleet by 2026 as part of its 'Path to 2033 Strategy'.
This week it announced it has ordered 17 narrow-gauge CM20ACi dual-cab, diesel-electric locomotives to be built by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, based Wabtec Corporation.
It also announced it has ordered 200 standard-gauge and 450 narrow-gauge grain hopper wagons from CRRC Meishan, based in Sichuan province, China.
CBH described Wabtec as a "leading global provider of equipment, systems and digital solutions for the freight and transit rail sectors" and CRRC Meishan as "one of China's leading manufacturers of quality rail equipment, specialising in the building and distribution of rail cars and grain hopper wagons worldwide".
In December, CBH announced it had ordered seven EMD standard-gauge locomotives from Progress Rail, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, with headquarters in Alabama.
Under the terms of the deal, those locomotives will be operational by November next year.
Described by CBH as "a significant investment", the latest orders is the biggest upgrade of CBH's grain train fleet since it purchased its first 25 locomotives and 572 wagons in 2012, so it could take direct control of costs on the outloading to port part of its operations.
The latest orders will take CBH's owned locomotive fleet to 49 and its owned grain wagon fleet to 1222.
The first tranche of five new locomotives will arrive in Australia in the March quarter of 2026 and will be operational soon after, CBH said.
The remaining 12 locomotives will arrive in the June quarter of 2026.
Wabtec claims the 1655 kiloWatt CM20ACi locomotive is designed for higher pulling capacity in lighter axle-load applications and incorporates traction control on individual axles.
Wabtec president of freight equipment Rogerio Mendonca said the CM20ACi locomotive "is a perfect addition to CBH's growing fleet".
"These locomotives will provide CBH with low operational costs, high availability and proven reliability needed to succeed in today's competitive market," Mr Mendonca said.
While helping CBH to increase grain shipments, the new locomotives will also "drive carbon dioxide emission reductions by moving more grain via rail", Wabtec senior regional vice president South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Wendy McMillan, pointed out.
The new grain wagons will be delivered to CBH in seven tranches, beginning in the September quarter next year and with the last delivery expected by the June quarter of 2025.
"The new hopper wagons will incorporate innovative designs to allow low wagon tare weight and quick discharge rate," said CRRC Meishan chairman Pan Shuping.
"CRRC Meishan is committed to working with CBH to bring reliable products for highly efficient operations," Mr Pan said.
READ MORE
CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said the rail fleet upgrade was a "strategic priority" towards increasing monthly export capacity by getting more grain to port in a timely manner.
"Our rail fleet is a key asset for the co-operative and expanding our existing train sets is a strategic priority that is critical for us to achieve CBH's 'Path to 2033' strategy that aims to lift our monthly export capacity to three million tonnes by 2033 or sooner," Mr Macnamara said.
"Expanding our wagon rolling stock, in conjunction with the expansion of our standard-gauge and narrow-gauge locomotive fleets, is a significant step to improve our outloading capability.
"By investing in our supply chain network, we are ensuring we can deliver tonnes to customers when needed and therefore return sustained value to Western Australian growers," he said.
The 'Path to 2033' strategy is focused on incrementally increasing CBH's monthly export capacity over three-time targets to reach a peak of three million tonnes by 2033 or sooner.
Delivery of the strategy is aligned with an objective of being able to safely receive an average 22mt crop by 2033 and outturn 70 per cent of it in the first half of the shipping window.
Among the records set by the last harvest were two new logistical records for CBH - shipping more than 2mt of grain and moving more than 1mt by rail during December.
In February, CBH began upgrading 11 of the rail sidings servicing grain receival centres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.