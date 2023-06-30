Farm Weekly

CBH's rolling stock buy puts it on track towards 2033

By By Mal Gill
Updated June 30 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 4:00pm
CBH Group's 2012 grain train locomotive fleet will be joined over the next three years by an extra 17 narrow-gauge locomotives ordered from Wabtec in the United States of America. As well, CBH has an extra 650 grain wagons coming from China.
CBH Group plans to more than double its grain train rolling stock by 2025 and almost double its diesel-electric locomotive fleet by 2026 as part of its 'Path to 2033 Strategy'.

