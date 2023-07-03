Farm Weekly
Retail beef prices come down as more supply flows

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 3 2023 - 11:00am
Retail beef prices are declining. Whether that's good, or bad, for beef supply chains is up for debate. Picture by Kelly Butterworth.
Supermarket beef prices are coming down as increased supply hits the domestic market but how low they will go, and whether it's a good development for the industry or not, is very much up in the air.

