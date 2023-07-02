'WHAT'S For Dinner?' was the book Jill Griffiths "always had to write" and, in some ways, had been writing her whole life.
Growing up in the small Wheatbelt town of Trayning in the 1970s, Ms Griffiths witnessed the ins, outs and evolution of farm life.
After high school, she worked as a wheat sampler at a wheat bin in Kununoppin.
Here she asked a question that would spark a lifelong curiosity - where does all this wheat end up?
The science writer and journalist has now started June with the release of her first book, What's For Dinner?
Put simply, What's For Dinner? is about the plants, animals and farmers that feed us.
The book is a fascinating look into the complexity of Australia's food system and food supply chain.
Divided into chapters based on the most commonly consumed foods, the book uses conversations with researchers and the latest data to bust myths and rectify misconceptions about where our food comes from, why and how.
One concept the book discusses is the delicate balance of nature.
The balancing act between water and chemical usage, and greenhouse gas and transport emissions makes choosing the most environmentally friendly option confusing.
For example, the uptake of no-till agriculture has been an incredible innovation in farming, but in doing so, the need for herbicide also increased.
"When we say we shouldn't farm cattle because they emit methane, that ignores the hundreds of millions of people in the world who desperately rely on cattle," Ms Griffiths said.
With a biology degree behind her, Ms Griffiths' book discusses one of her biggest concerns about our consumer habits - a lack of diversity.
Growing up in a traditional Anglo-Celtic family, a typical dinner in Ms Griffiths' household consisted of meat and three vegetables.
Over the years Ms Griffiths has lived as a vegetarian, but now, she said her diet includes meat and is much more diverse across global cuisines and plant species.
Supermarket shelves and Australian diets have changed rapidly over this time.
"I eat a wider variety of things now, but those basic things that used to feed us as kids, sheep and potatoes, peas and carrots, still feed me," she said.
She states that only five species of animal and 12 species of plant makes up about 75 per cent of all the food we eat.
Today, the produce section of a supermarket is likely to have more than 12 varieties of fruit and vegetables on the shelves, which may lead some to believe our diets are diverse enough already.
In order to keep product quality the same from store to store, Ms Griffiths said supermarkets demand farmers grow the same species of individual plant products.
The pressure of this demand on specific food species can have dire consequences, as seen most notably in history during the Irish potato famine.
Buying a diverse range of foods means the profits are shared around and protects food security.
Diversity, as discussed in the book, means a lot of different things, ranging from genetic make up, to a cut of meat.
Ms Griffiths' idea for the book had been floating around for a few years before she formally pitched the first outline and draft chapters to publisher Thames & Hudson and was signed in December 2021.
From then on, she went on a 12-month journey of intensive research, weaving lived experience with information she had been working with for years.
"I lived, ate and breathed it, I couldn't buy anything in the shops without thinking about where it came from, I became very obsessed with it," she said.
The people network Ms Griffiths had formed over her decades-long career in science supported the research process, some of whom are quoted in the book directly.
"I just went to as wide of a range of people as I could," she said.
The research took her to all kinds of places and she was met with surprises which challenged her own beliefs.
"I've always kept chooks, I thought I knew everything about chooks and I didn't," Ms Griffiths said.
"I went to a commercial egg operation and I expected it to be horrible and smelly, and it really wasn't, it was actually OK.
"I went to a piggery and it didn't horrify me.
"I had some deeply held beliefs which turned out to not have much substance."
Along her research journey, her empathy for farmers deepened through connection and conversations.
"I've always had a soft spot for farmers, but I came away with a new appreciation for the work that they do," Ms Griffiths said.
Weighing up the benefits and drawbacks of different farming practices and buying philosophies, the purpose of the book isn't to come to a definitive conclusion.
Rather, it explains that the solution to problems aren't simple at all and even catch-cries such as 'eat local' fail to tackle all sides of multifaceted issues.
"I never set out to tell people what to do, I never wanted to be didactic," she said.
"I just want to say 'hey, there are these big issues, I don't have all the answers, we'll keep asking questions'."
Ms Griffiths said she hopes her book provides some comfort, but also inspires individuals to make informed choices.
"One of the things I hope people are left with is a sense of gratitude for what farmers do, but also a sense that as individuals, we do have some responsibility,'' she said.
"I think part of that responsibility is better understanding that being well fed - and we are all well fed - is a privilege in human history.
"I also think we don't pay enough for food, which is a very unpopular thing to say at the moment, but that is down to very complicated economics and very complicated food systems.
"Food being so expensive and yet farmers can't make money, doesn't sit right with me."
Ms Griffiths said she felt optimistic farming practices and consumer habits were moving in the right direction.
"I don't think we are farming the same way, I think there are more positive changes happening at a
farm level than most people realise,'' she said.
"Farmers are the most innovative people in the world, so things do constantly change."
