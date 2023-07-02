Farm Weekly
From a Trayning childhood, this WA scientist investigated the facts behind "whats for dinner?"

By By Perri Poulson
July 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Jill Griffiths was born in Trayning and has been writing about science and agriculture for more than 30 years. "I had some deeply held beliefs which turned out to not have much substance, she said.
'WHAT'S For Dinner?' was the book Jill Griffiths "always had to write" and, in some ways, had been writing her whole life.

