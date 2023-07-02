It is more than just a pub or a club, it is a hub.
That is how the 300-odd locals of the small Wheatbelt town of Mogumber, north east of Perth, describe their recently renovated watering hole that had a 'soft opening' this month.
The renovation of the historic 130-year-old pub building - one of the first to be erected in the town - has been a labour of love for the whole community, many of whom have contributed time and/or money to back the project.
Mogumber Outback Club (MOC) secretary and Mogumber Hub board member Pauline Bantock said the pub was an important gathering point for the town and could be regarded as the 'hub' of the community.
She said having somewhere to socialise and bring people together in regional Western Australian towns was so important.
"The remote country lifestyle can lead to isolation and mental strain, but if there is a working pub in town it becomes a key place to gather and talk," Ms Bantock said.
She said the Mogumber Tavern was a thriving centre in its day, but its future became uncertain as long-time publicans Ken and Pearl Harrison moved towards retirement.
The MOC had been formed as an incorporated, not-for-profit, community group and it bought the tavern from the Harrisons in December 2022.
The tavern was also known as the Midland Hotel due to its location on the Midland's railway and it was a thriving business in its heyday.
MOC had some funds to plough into the pub project from the proceeds of the 'famous' Mogumber New Year's Eve Rodeo.
The rodeo brings thousands of people to the small town and fundraising from the event has allowed the community to develop strategic projects to help secure the future of Mogumber, while improving its services and facilities.
But more was needed for the hub project than the Rodeo funds and MOC could deliver.
In came more than 100 local residents, who each donated $1000 and became foundation members of the hub.
Ms Bantock said this injected much-needed funding for phase one of the renovations.
"It really highlighted the desire of the community to get the hub concept up and running," she said.
The pub was old and still had its original plumbing and wiring that needed to be upgraded to meet modern standards.
"And when you are a small business owner, it is often hard to inject capital expenditure - especially in rural areas," Ms Bantock said.
She said the first six months of renovations focused on the interior sections of the building.
"The bathrooms have been completely overhauled, with new plumbing, pipes, tiling and fixtures," Ms Bantock said.
"The aging wiring has been replaced by modern new electrics.
"We have returned the bar and pool room back to their high ceiling level and exposed the historic chimney remnants and air vents.
"The higher sections of these walls had been hidden for 30 years and still had the original paint work.
"We left these colours in place as a nod to our history."
Other features include new flooring throughout, a kitchen overhaul and new cool room motors.
The MOC has also co-ordinated the renovation of the onsite manager's residence.
This will be used by new managers Dave and Nelly Philp, who will run the day-to-day operations of the hub on behalf of the community.
Ms Bantock said it had been amazing to see the skills of the locals come to the fore during the renovations to the pub and the manager's residence.
"It has been a massive job, but the community has come on board to get behind the project," she said.
The community also elected a board to make strategic decisions and progress the important early stages of the Mogumber hub.
These are Ms Bantock, Peter Williams (chair), Stacey Bell-Crookes, Scott Metcalfe, Tim Nixon and Errol Howard.
All have been very hands-on during phase one of the renovations.
Sponsors have been vital to the project and the MOC set up five levels of sponsorship to cater for different business sizes.
The first platinum sponsor was Gilmac, which is a big employer in this region through its export hay and fodder plant.
"And just as the cool room motors started to play up, another sponsor - Mogumber Plains Sheepmaster - came forward," Ms Bantock said.
She said many sponsors have provided a cash donation or contributed their service or materials, and the Mogumber Hub looks forward to promoting these businesses throughout the venue.
There is also a Go Fund Me page that is gaining some traction.
Ms Bantock said the doors of the Mogumber hub were now open and the board was using local staff and volunteers to operate at basic service levels until the new managers arrive in July.
She said the kitchen would then be open and the aim was to provide hospitality seven days a week.
"While food and drink will be core services, community services and events will also be focus areas," she said.
MOC is already working on plans for the 2023 Mogumber New Year's Eve Rodeo and using funds raised for phase two of hub renovations - the exterior, accomodation and an alfresco beer garden.
