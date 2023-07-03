While it might be raining and cold this winter, The CBH Group is already thinking about harvest and is calling for harvest casuals to join its workforce, with applications opening today.
The grower-owned co-operative is a major employer in grain growing regions and each year hires about 2000 seasonal workers to help Western Australian grain growers who deliver their grain to CBH's receival sites during harvest.
With positions available at sites across the Wheatbelt, from as far north as Binnu, down to Albany in the south west and across to Beaumont, east of Esperance, working as a CBH harvest casual provides a great opportunity to explore, live and work in regional WA for a short time while earning decent wages.
Harvest casual roles include samplers, receival point operators and weighbridge officers at country sites, plant operators at the regional ports and grain technicians at Metro Grain Centre, at Forrestfield.
Depending on weather conditions, the harvest season usually commences in October and finishes in December.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said a "reasonable" start to the growing season this year meant that regional WA had the potential to again produce an above average harvest.
"The past two years have been record harvests for WA growers and CBH and this year is looking to be above average," Mr Daw said.
"This means we will need about 2000 harvest casuals to help us keep our sites moving, getting growers and transporters in and out of site safely, quickly and back to harvesting.
"We have roles available across the Wheatbelt which is a great opportunity for people to explore, live and work somewhere new for a shorttime while making decent money.
"We are encouraging people from all backgrounds, walks of life and experience levels to apply.
"Whether you're an experienced casual who has worked a previous season, a student who is looking for a summer job, a traveler looking for casual work, or perhaps a retiree looking to make some additional money, we have roles suited to all different levels."
CBH offers free basic accommodation at its receival sites and provides paid training to ensure all harvest casuals can help WA growers safely deliver their crop.
The number of positions and commencement dates will depend on factors, including seasonal conditions and the expected crop size.
Recruitment will continue through to September or until all locations have enough staff to safely bring in this year's grain harvest.
To apply: Go to cbh.com.au/harvestcasuals
