Farm Weekly

The CBH Gpoup opens it summer casual program for 2023 harvest

July 3 2023 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CBH Group has open applications for its 2023 harvest casual roles. Last year the co-operative received more than 3000 applications from people interested in casual work over the busy grain receival period.
The CBH Group has open applications for its 2023 harvest casual roles. Last year the co-operative received more than 3000 applications from people interested in casual work over the busy grain receival period.

While it might be raining and cold this winter, The CBH Group is already thinking about harvest and is calling for harvest casuals to join its workforce, with applications opening today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.