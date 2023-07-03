Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

More funds for Kimberley region with flood rebuild to take years

By Tim Dornin
July 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Northern Highway at Fitzroy Crossing in WA's Kimberley was hit hard by flooding. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
The Great Northern Highway at Fitzroy Crossing in WA's Kimberley was hit hard by flooding. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

An extra $144 million has been allocated to Western Australia's flood-hit Kimberley region with the rebuild expected to take up to two more years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.