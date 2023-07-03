COUNTRY Week ended in a cacophony of banging pots, horns and cheers as a South West rivalry wrapped up the football side of the week-long sports carnival.
The event saw 3620 students and 445 teachers from 51 schools take part in the week, playing more than 1200 games.
In the AFL A grade division final, Bunbury Catholic College finished the week by defeating Australind Senior High School, although Australind won some bragging rights by finishing on top of the ladder by six points.
Bunbury schools also came out in full force in several other sports, with Bunbury SHS, Bunbury Catholic College and Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School all taking a place on the tier one scoreboard, each with a combined total of more than 400 points.
School Sports WA manager Peter Smith said it was an "outstanding week".
"The weather was fantastic and there was some quality competition," Mr Smith said.
"It was great to be back to a full senior high school Country Week.
"Country week is a highlight of the school year for the students and a great way to finish off a busy school term.
"The students really enjoyed their time in Perth playing against students from all over the State."
AFL, basketball, hockey, touch football, indoor cricket, netball, debating, volleyball, dance and soccer were all part of the Country Week competition, offering something for everyone.
Full results: Go to schoolsportwa.com.au/ senior-high-schools/
