It may be a small stretch of road, but it is getting a big reputation for its local farm stalls.
The 16 kilometres between the "apple capital" of Donnybrook and the small locality of Yabberup is littered with these small produce stands that offer a wide variety of in-season fruit, vegetables, eggs and marron - all picked or pulled straight from the paddock that day.
Each stall is different and they are proving to be a highlight for food lovers, who go out of their way to source the fresh produce along the roadside.
The history of the farm stall goes back many decades and these remain an integral part of South African culture.
They use an old-fashioned honour system, where goods are traded for cash that is left in a money tin on the stall.
In the age of the cashless society, the occasional person will leave a note for the stall holder to arrange an electronic funds transfer or an 'I owe you'.
Riverside Farm Produce
The Anderson family was one of the first in the district to erect a farm stall along the Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road in 1995, following Rod Atherton and Greg Jackson.
Initially it was stocked with fruit from the family's orchard.
But the orchard was pulled out in 2012, when Michael and Amber Anderson took over the block from Michael's parents and started growing vegetables and melons.
On their 15-hectare property they now produce pumpkins, rockmelons, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, cucumbers, squash and watermelon.
Each morning Ms Anderson picks what is in season and sells it from the farm stall.
"You can't get much fresher than that," Ms Anderson said.
"If it doesn't sell, it is fed to the few cattle we run and the stall is re-stocked again with fresh produce the next day.
"But we try to make sure we grow just enough to not have too much left over."
If there is an excess of something, it is sold through the Donnybrook IGA.
Each month, the Andersons also take their in-season produce to farmer's markets in Boyanup and Busselton.
"We like connecting with our customers at the markets and they want to know our story and the story behind the production of their fruit and vegetables," Ms Anderson said.
She said they were almost chemical spray free on the farm, but not completely.
The Andersons have a strong presence on the South West Produce Facebook site, which they say generates a lot of business for them.
Ms Anderson said many people from Mt Barker and Albany took a big detour through Donnybrook to buy from the farm stalls on the way home.
"The stalls along our road certainly do attract a lot of locals and tourists alike," she said.
Kingwood Heights
Further down the road, Will and Naomi Keusch have a commercial orchard.
They sell the bulk of their produce through Perth Markets' Market City, at Canning Vale.
But direct sales through the roadside farm stall at their property are still an important part of their marketing strategy.
After working for his parents on their Donnybrook farm and doing an "apprenticeship" at Athertons Orchard down the road, Mr Keusch bought the 30ha, run-down Yabberup block in 2007 and has re-worked parts of the old orchard and planted the rest - also installing a big packing shed.
His parents continue to run their orchard closer to Donnybrook.
Mr Keusch said the family produced a wide variety of fruit, including apricots, seven varieties of nectarine, nine varieties of plums, five varieties of pears - including nashi - and four varieties of apples.
In recent years, the family has added more exotic options just to sell through the farm stall.
These include avocado, pomegranate, persimmons and a trial of mango this year.
Ms Keusch said initially the farm stall was used to sell seconds produce that could not be sent to market.
But it was now stocked with grade one and two products, due to its increasing popularity and customers looking for the best fruit they could find.
"They are getting top quality from the side of the road," she said.
"And we feel good that families can afford to buy our good, healthy fruit.
"A lot of people will travel a long distance to use the farm stalls down our road."
The Keuschs are able to gravity feed water to most of their orchard area from a big dam on the property and are packing fruit - sometimes bringing in backpacker labour - all year.
They said their farm stall produce was cheaper than buying at retail because the middle-man was cut out - and it was fresh from the paddock every day.
"Many people will call in and want to have a chat to us about how the fruit is produced - it is a great way to connect with customers," Ms Keusch said.
"Sometimes the fruit will have a few marks or be an odd shape, but people don't mind that, as they don't want to see wastage.
"Saying that, we are still very strict on our quality parameters."
Ms Keusch said Donnybrook was getting a reputation for the variety of fresh food on offer through its local farm stalls.
"The variety makes it worthwhile for people to go out of their way to come and source food here," she said.
It is a long way from home for the Keusch family, which originated in Switzerland.
Mr Keusch arrived in Australia at the age of 13 and Ms Keusch came to Australia 14 years ago from the United Kingdom and never thought she'd end up on the land, starting out as a waitress in Donnybrook.
Their foray into the farm stall operation started with a bin at the gate, from which people could fill a bag for $5.
They said the honour system for payment worked well and they had not had their money box stolen for several years.
"Sometimes we get an I owe you note with a phone number, but most people are honest with their cash purchases," Ms Keusch said.
"You have to think the best in people."
Ms Keusch said the farm stalls were good for tourism in Donnybrook, as they added another attraction to the well-known Apple Park playground.
"People might come through town for the playground and now they can stay for other reasons," she said.
Louie Scibilia
Marron, eggs and vegetables are the mainstay of Louie Scibilia's farm stall.
He has taken a different approach to many others along the Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road by having his stall inside a cool room near his house.
This is designed to lure visitors down the driveway to talk to him.
Mr Scibilia, who has been on his 14ha property for about 20 years, wants to educate people about the chemical-free production system he uses and explain where their food comes from.
He arrived in Donnybrook from Perth after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
He had previously been a builder, but decided to have a tree change.
"I now describe myself as a farm agent who sells the public information about the benefits and pitfalls of agricultural production," Mr Scibilia said.
"I didn't put my farm stall on the road for the very reason that I want to interact with the public."
Mr Scibilia said the farm stalls were a valuable asset to Donnybrook, contributing an alternative source of income.
As well as marron, he sells free range eggs, fruit and vegetables.
Left-over fruit and vegetables are fed to the chickens so that everything in the cool room is fresh that day.
"And the eggs are beautiful because the chickens are fed only organic produce," Mr Scibilia said.
"Everything here gets recycled."
Mr Scibilia said he couldn't make a living from the farm stall, but he kept the gate open because of the lifestyle it afforded him and the benefits to his mental health of working the land.
He started by hand-planting an apricot tree orchard and has expanded from there.
About half of his property now has ponds for marron.
