Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Western Wool Centre bale auctions support the RFDS

By Mal Gill
July 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Flying Doctor Service representatives, community fundraising co-ordinator Brenda Malawski (left) and senior donor care co-ordinator Claire ONeill, with Tianyu Wools local buyer Zena Wareham and AWN State manager Greg Tilbrook, who presented a donation of $2000 raised by the sale of a bale of wool samples.
Royal Flying Doctor Service representatives, community fundraising co-ordinator Brenda Malawski (left) and senior donor care co-ordinator Claire ONeill, with Tianyu Wools local buyer Zena Wareham and AWN State manager Greg Tilbrook, who presented a donation of $2000 raised by the sale of a bale of wool samples.

LOCAL wool brokers and a Brookton woolgrower donated $7571, the proceeds from sale of bales of Merino wool at the Western Wool Centre (WWC), to worthy causes last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.