LOCAL wool brokers and a Brookton woolgrower donated $7571, the proceeds from sale of bales of Merino wool at the Western Wool Centre (WWC), to worthy causes last week.
Traditionally, AWN and Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services auction wool - displayed in sample boxes on their show floors throughout the season - on their last selling days of each season's Australian Wool Selling Program.
They donate the proceeds to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
Last week was week 52 of the program, the end of the 2022-23 season and AWN and Dyson Jones continued the tradition.
On the first WWC trading day last week AWN auctioneer Greg Tilbrook put up a bale of Merino fleece wool which was bought by Tianyu Wool's busy WWC buyer Zena Wareham for 1121 cents per kilogram greasy, raising $2000 for the RFDS.
READ MORE:
The wool averaged 18.7 microns with 91 millimetre staple length, a coefficient of variation (CV) of 21 per cent, a staple strength of 29N/kt and a yield of 60.7pc, so the price realised was well above appraisal in the falling market on the day.
Ms Wareham said the wool would be processed into wool top at the company's Zhangjiagang, China, plant.
RFDS representatives, senior donor care co-ordinator Claire O'Neill and community fundraising co-ordinator Brenda Malawski, watched the sale from the public gallery.
"Thank you to everyone in the wool industry for your support of the RFDS and to AWN for your generous donation today, it is really appreciated," Ms O'Neill said.
Mr Tilbrook said AWN was proud to support the RFDS because many of its client families were from regional areas of Western Australia, relying on the RFDS to provide assistance when serious illness or accidents occurred.
On the second trading day - the final WWC trading day of the season - Dyson Jones opened its Merino fleece catalogue with three single-bale lots, with the proceeds from the first two lots going to the RFDS.
Dyson's auctioneer Sam Howie knocked the first bale down to Techwool Trading buyer Russell Fraser for 1520c/kg.
Mr Fraser said the superfine wool, of 15.3 microns, 73mm staple length, CV of 17pc, staple strength of 34N/kt and yield of 66.9pc, would go to "an Italian spinner".
"Techwool is very proud to be associated with the RFDS and wish we could do more to assist," said Mr Fraser, who has bought some bales put up over the years to raise funds for the RFDS and other worthy causes.
Max Foley, Swan Wool Processors, successfully bid 853c/kg for the second bale which had wool specifications of 19.2 microns, 91mm staple length, 18pc CV, 38N/kt staple strength and yield of 61.4pc.
"It (proceeds) goes to a good cause, so we bought that bale for an Eastern States' client and the wool will be going to India and end up as fine worsted suiting," Mr Foley said.
Dyson Jones' donation to the RFDS from sale of both bales was $3771.
State manager and director Peter Howie said Dyson Jones was happy to donate to such a valuable service for people living outside of Perth or regional cities.
"We've been doing this (selling wool samples and donating the proceeds to the RFDS) each year for longer than I can remember - I think it's more than 20 years now," Mr Howie said.
The third single-bale lot Dyson Jones sold consisted of 14.9 microns superfine fleece with impressive specifications of 69mm staple length, 12pc CV, 38N/kt and 69.1pc yield.
It was produced and donated by former Jumbuk Shearing principal, 2013 Australian Shearing Hall of Fame blade shearer inductee and former The Grange Superfine Poll Merino stud principal Ron Niven, who now farms at Brookton.
Mr Niven donates a bale of superfine fleece each year, with the money raised going to the Breast Cancer Research Centre WA (BCRCWA).
Last week's bale was bought for Sequoia Materials by Rob Bower who bid up to 1500c/kg for the wool, making the donation to the BCRCWA $1800.
Mr Bower said the wool would go to Redsun Wool Textiles in China.
As well as the $2000 donated by AWN and the $3771 donated by Dyson Jones from wool sales last week at the WWC, AWN nationally also donated $4200 raised in Sydney and $3204 raised in Melbourne from sale of bales of wool at selling centres there, to the RFDS.
