InterGrain showcases new noodle varieties in Japan

By Perri Polson
July 5 2023 - 9:00am
InterGrains senior wheat breeder Daniel Mullan (right) evaluating the noodles. The perfect udon noodle should be soft and firm, combined with good elasticity and stickiness.
INTERGRAIN has received the tick of approval from the Japanese market for two new varieties of noodle wheat, which are set to be available to growers for planting next year.

