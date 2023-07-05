Morning frost has hit the South West Land Division with overnight temperatures since last week dropping below zero in parts.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said the sunny, cloudless days and light winds of last week were due to a break between weather systems, causing low temperatures.
A cold front came through earlier this week bringing moderate rainfall in the South West and lighter totals in the Great Southern.
Towns in the Wheatbelt regions may have picked up sprinkling rain of less than 5 millimetres.
Collie has been the coldest place in the South West, recording overnight/morning temperatures of -3 degrees Celsius and -3.3oC over the weekend.
On Sunday, Northam and York also reached low minimums, recording -2.5oC and -1.5oC respectively.
With clear skies, rainfall eased across the south of the State last week, with the most recorded in the South West corner, which picked up 10-20mm, as well as between Bremer Bay and Esperance, with 30-35mm over a seven-day period.
After last week's high rainfall event in the Kimberley, water has been reported across the Fitzroy Bridge at Fitzroy Crossing.
The road was still open as of Monday, with restrictions.
Nearby at Diamond Gorge, river levels were sitting well below the minor flood level and appeared to remain steady, a BoM spokesperson said.
A big front meant that the Kimberley broke some weather records for June and July.
Bedford Downs station recorded a new highest daily rainfall total for June of 39mm on June 30.
Wyndham and Argyle shivered through the first day of June, breaking the month's daily temperature record to just hit 20.7oC and 16.9oC respectively.
Looking forward to the weekend, partly cloudy conditions and lingering showers are expected, with temperatures increasing slightly.
