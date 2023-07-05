Farm Weekly
Frosty days were a feature across the regions last week

By Perri Polson
July 5 2023 - 2:00pm
The Bureau of Meteorology outlook scenario on Monday, July 3, showing totals that have a 75pc chance of occuring for July 7-13.
Morning frost has hit the South West Land Division with overnight temperatures since last week dropping below zero in parts.

