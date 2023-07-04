WA farmland prices doubled in three years

Western Australia's average broadacre farm price doubled between 2020 and 2023 to record the strongest growth of any Australian State since 1992, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural Research and Resource Economics (ABARES).
In the three years, prices rose 99.8 per cent at a rate of 25.8pc per year.
In the long-term, broadacre farmland prices in WA increased 13.8pc per year on average between 2014 and 2023, demonstrating that the strong price growth is not just limited to the rises of the past few years.
Compared to the other States, WA has experienced the strongest growth in broadacre farmland price since 1992.
A Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry spokesman said the result in WA was partly due to price growth coming off a lower base, but also reflected strong farm performance results and good commodity prices in recent years, good seasonal conditions, relatively low interest rates and a sustained demand for farmland.
WA has also experienced some of the strongest farm performance and production outcomes.
In the 2020-2023 period, WA's grain crop rose significantly.
Wheat production increased from 5842 kilotonnes in 2019-20 to a forecast 14,000kt in 2022-23.
Similarly, barley production rose from 3996kt to 5600kt and canola production rose from 1117kt to 4300kt.
Strong grain prices also helped boost farm revenue and deliver surplus funds for investment in farmland.
Wheat prices rose from about $372 a tonne in 2019-20 to a forecast price of about $530/t in 2022-23.
Nationally, the average price of broadacre farmland per hectare almost doubled in the three-year period 2020-2023 - increasing by 93pc.
The data has been generated by a new government research tool called the Farmland Price Index, which is now available online.
ABARES executive director Jared Greenville said recent growth in national farmland prices had been extraordinary and likely reflected a combination of factors, including low interest rates in previous years, recent good commodity prices and seasonal conditions and increased demand for land in general.
"Farmland is often used to secure lending, so increases in value can both improve equity and drive investment," Dr Greenville said.
The ABARES Farmland Price Index found national median farmland prices had grown most in the high rainfall zone, increasing by 125pc to almost $9000/ha.
Price growth in the national wheat-sheep zone was also strong, increasing by 80pc over the same period to $3465/ha.
Coming off a lower base, the average price of national pastoral zone farmland increased by 130pc since 2020 to reach $1528/ha in 2023.
Dr Greenville said the latest farmland price estimates could be accessed by anyone through the new Farmland Price Index.
"This innovative and simple to operate dashboard on our website allows users to gain valuable insights into market trends, access reliable information on the value of their farmland assets and track annual changes over time," he said.
"Users can make price comparisons between farming zones, or download data for their own analysis."
The index utilises a robust and effective method developed by ABARES, ensuring estimates reflect market conditions."
This is the first release of the ABARES Farmland Price Index - a statistically robust measure of Australian broadacre farmland prices using CoreLogic data and a stratified median approach.
Further expansion of this product is already underway to include detailed regional estimates and quarterly indexes.
