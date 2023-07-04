Farm Weekly

ABARES says WA farmland values rise rapidly

Updated July 5 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 8:00am
WA farmland prices doubled in three years
WA farmland prices doubled in three years

Western Australia's average broadacre farm price doubled between 2020 and 2023 to record the strongest growth of any Australian State since 1992, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural Research and Resource Economics (ABARES).

