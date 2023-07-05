WHETHER industrial hemp has the potential to become a likely addition to farmer's crop rotations in the State's north and south could be determined in the next few years, thanks to a program being undertaken by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
The main objective of crop trials underway at Manjimup and Kununurra is to find the best cultivars and seeding times for industrial hemp in the two regions, with a recent field day showcasing the progress of the program in the State's north.
Now in the second year of a three-year trial, the 1.4 hectare plot at Kununurra is one of nine sites across seven States and Territories evaluating variety performance and time of sowing.
The hemp crops are harvested at maturity and assessed for yield and quality, including grain protein and oil content.
Twelve hemp seed varieties sourced from Australia, France, Canada, China and Poland are being evaluated at the Kununurra site, with the trial results showing that time of sowing and variety type significantly affects grain yield and plant establishment.
With the program co-funded by the Department and Agri-Futures Australia, DPIRD's industrial hemp trial crop manager Shahajahan Miyan said April was the optimum seeding time in the State's north.
"June is too late, as the crop does not produce enough tonnage of grain if it's planted then," Mr Miyan said.
"We have also been experimenting with different cultivars - a few of the early maturing cultivars looking promising are HanNE and Ruby, while the late maturing varieties that have been going well are Yuma, Han-cold and King Gee."
The northern trial complements the Manjimup trial, which is evaluating 11 varieties sown at two intervals in November and to be harvested in February and March.
While Mr Miyan said the results of the Kununnura trial had been encouraging so far, he acknowledged the program in the State's south had "gone a little better".
Due to industrial hemp being fast growing, Mr Miyan said it required a lot of water and nitrogen, but once the crop was established the need for these inputs lessened.
With many misconceptions around industrial hemp and its uses still lingering among local growers and consumers, Mr Miyan said the department hoped to educate WA's farmers who were not familiar with the crop.
"There are clear chemical differences between industrial hemp and marijuana, as industrial hemp contains less that one per cent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) while marijuana contains 3-35 per cent THC," Mr Miyan said.
"We are trying to educate WA's growers that industrial hemp is completely different to marijuana in terms of production, chemistry and its end use."
Industrial hemp has a wide range of applications, including textiles, paper, rope, fuel, oil and stockfeed, as well as in building materials, cosmetics and pet food.
Rather than being used for fibre purposes, the hemp being grown in DPIRD's Kununnura trial has been designated for food and grain markets.
Although many other Australian State's are also participating in industrial hemp production, Mr Miyan said Australia's domestic market remained relatively small compared to the global industrial hemp market, which is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2027.
Growers who might be considering adding industrial hemp to their crop rotations are encouraged to get in touch with DPIRD.
"We can provide advice to first time growers so they use the correct cultivars and seed at the right time and give their crops the best chance of being successful," Mr Miyan said.
