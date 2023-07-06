AS ill-conceived policies, legislation and government intervention continue to put the squeeze on Western Australia's agricultural sector, several State and national farming organisations are reporting upward trends in their membership bases.
WAFarmers grain section president Mark Fowler said over the past six months the group had about 40 new members join its ranks and while the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association (PGA) of WA president Tony Seabrook was coy on providing specific numbers, he said the group's membership base had "quietly continued to grow", as more farmers seemingly recognised the groups value in providing a strong voice.
These increases in membership numbers have also been felt at a national level, with direct support for Grain Producers Australia (GPA), which represents the interests of an estimated 22,500 levy-paying grain producers across Australia, increasing by more than 30 per cent over the past year.
While GrainGrowers Limited stated its membership numbers tended to fluctuate within the range of 15,000 to 16,000, chairman Rhys Turton said its current tally was sitting at 15,318 members.
Farming group representatives have partly attributed the rise in their member numbers to the continued assault on the agricultural industry by the government, with the Federal government's live export ban set to take away a major income stream for WA's sheep and wool farmers, and a lack of clarity on the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act causing concern and anxiety among the State's growers, who remain unclear on their obligations under the new laws.
While the growth in member numbers has been warmly welcomed, representatives from the State and national farming organisations conceded they were facing an uphill battle with more challenges and restrictions being imposed on the agricultural sector.
Confirming the PGA had always managed to trade in the black due to the group's "rock solid membership base", Mr Seabrook said he had no doubt that if the group had more members they would be able to tackle the greater number of issues facing the industry today.
"Sometimes I feel like we are drowning with the amount of things coming at us," Mr Seabrook said.
"We prioritise the most important stuff first and work the hardest on those, but there's no doubt whatsoever that if we had more income, more staff, more people, there would be a whole lot more we could do to advocate on behalf of our members."
Mr Seabrook said the PGA had proved it could deliver a meaningful benefit to the whole of industry and encouraged those farmers who had been "getting a free ride for a long time" to reconsider their position.
"It's pretty simple really - the more support we get, the better job we can do at representing you," he said.
These sentiments were echoed by Mr Fowler, who said the actions of State farming organisations (SFO) saved farmers a lot of money by preventing bad regulation, protecting existing practices and lobbying government and industry for improvements within the sector.
The WAFarmers grains section president said increased income from an increase in memberships would enable SFOs to engage in more professional third party reports, as well as advertising for the industry.
Highlighting that a lot of the work within WA's SFOs was done by farmer members who were volunteers, Mr Fowler said if less farmers were members, the more existing members had to pay to enable an SFO to operate.
"It is a reality that the actions of an SFO benefit all farmers, whether or not those farmers are members," Mr Fowler said
"So those existing members are bearing a disproportionate burden for providing this important service to all farmers."
He said the noticeable increase in WA's three SFOs working together on various issues also had its own special power, as it could be inferred the three groups represented the full spectrum of opinion across the sector.
"The more members that a representative body has, in number and proportion, the more powerful is their advocacy," Mr Fowler said.
"So the more people who speak together, the more compelling their message."
Supported by grain levy payers in Australia and through direct grower membership, the GPA's WA State member organisations are the WA Farmers Grains Council and the WA Grains Group (WAGG).
Seeking guidance from its State organisations to tackle issues nationally, the GPA often has joint initiatives with its State affiliate member organisations.
Although the GPA promotes the need for organisations in each State to have membership within its State auspices, farmers who do not wish to not join their SFO can become a direct member.
GPA chairman Barry Large said due to an increasingly complex legislative landscape and government policy challenges the group had also seen a considerable increase in grower interest in becoming members.
"Some of the recent challenges have included advocating against the government's recent decision to ban live sheep exports and introduce a new biosecurity tax on growers," Mr Large said.
"Based on member input, GPA also proactively proposes solutions to issues such as the shortage of farm labour and the "right to repair" equipment."
GPA was for years managed by leading growers on a volunteer basis, however due to an increasing workload and an increase in members, GPA engaged chief executive Colin Bettles to lead the organisation.
It has also more recently expanded its toolbox for growers, establishing GPA-Training to deliver workplace inductions.
"Growers are now able to do a short training course through GPA-Training to allow them to legally purchase the very latest mouse bait - ZP50," Mr Large said.
"It only costs $55 to be a member of GPA Training and growers can access many training courses and also get a license which saves them thousands of dollars."
Acknowledging that farmer representation in WA had been fractured for some time, Mr Large said in recent years a more collegiate framework had been developing.
"Recently we have seen greater unity between all of the grower groups in WA working collectively with GPA to look at supply chain concerns and chemical availability and usage," Mr Large said.
Despite having a modest marketing budget, Mr Large said the GPA made extensive use of social media and had deep reach directly to growers through its State organisations, grower board and GPA's "feel the pulse" grower surveys.
GPA's chairman said an increasing membership base had also enabled the group to launch a mental health initiative for farmers in partnership with GrainGrowers, Nufarm, LifeLine and RuralAid.
Having shared the representative organisation (RO) role for the sector with GPA since the then Federal agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce decided in 2015, GrainGrowers' Mr Turton said when government and decision-makers sought input, they sought a truly representative position.
"Representative groups are only as strong as their members," Mr Turton said.
"While farmers focus on the job at hand growing grain, the fact is that effective agricultural representative bodies are a crucial part of every farm business.
"Their activities are sometimes out of sight, but they should never be overlooked as they diligently advocate for members and the wider industry."
Although GrainGrowers has a different structure to WA's other farming representative bodies due to the organisation offering free membership to growers, Mr Turton said a large and widespread membership base allowed true representation and strong grower-based opinion and advocacy.
"WA has five grains representative bodies, three State-based and two national bodies, who are all working extremely hard on behalf of all grain producers in the State," Mr Turton said.
"My advice is to get behind the groups fighting for your business and rights and engage and show your support."
