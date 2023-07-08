Farm Weekly
Nutrien Harcourts WA offers Yealering aggregation from $24.4m

July 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Big aggregation up for sale
WAGABAWERING Spring is made up of four individual farm locations totaling 3925 hectares and will be offered for sale by offers to purchase each or all of the properties.

