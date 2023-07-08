Big aggregation up for sale

WAGABAWERING Spring is made up of four individual farm locations totaling 3925 hectares and will be offered for sale by offers to purchase each or all of the properties.
This allows plenty of opportunity to add to existing holdings, or to buy as a total acquisition if so desired.
The properties are Karradene (425ha), Osmaston (1118ha), Wagabawering Spring (1216ha) and Geetabin (1164ha).
Karradene
Karradene is nine kilometres south west of Yealering on the main Yealering-Wickepin Road.
Grain is delivered to CBH in Wickepin, 22km away and Yealering, 9km away.
It is fenced into four main paddocks.
The condition of the fencing is fair, posts include steel, pine and jam with both Ringlock and electric fencing.
Some new fencing was erected on the north and east boundaries in 2023.
Water is supplied via scheme, which is connected via one meter to two tanks and the home.
Karradene has three good dams, and this year 350ha was sown to Fathom barley.
Improvements include a comfortable four-bedroom home, built in the 1920s.
The kitchen had a modern renovation completed in recent years, including installing a granite bench top, pantry and clever storage.
This residence has beautiful jarrah polished floorboards throughout - except in the main bedroom and one other bedroom, which have carpet.
A smaller office and a large laundry complete this lovely family home.
A definitive feature is the outdoor covered entertaining area and the established reticulated gardens which offer shade and tranquillity.
Karradene also has a:
Osmaston
Osmaston is 5km south east of Yealering and is accessible off Lake and Yealering south east roads.
Grain is delivered to CBH in Bulyee, which is 40km away and Wickepin, which is 37km away.
It is fenced into 11 main paddocks and the condition of the fencing is fair, with steel and pine posts and Ringlock wire.
Some new fencing was erected in recent years.
Water is supplied via scheme, which is connected via two meters.
Scheme is connected to a tank at the shed and in several paddocks.
There are three good dams, one soak and five troughs.
This year's crop is 237ha sown to Trophy canola, 216ha to Gunyidi lupins and 433ha to RockStar wheat.
Infrastructure includes a:
Wagabawering Spring
Wagabawering Spring is south east of Yealering on Kirk Rock Road, about 16km from Yealering.
Kirk Rock Road runs along the north-western boundary and Elson Road is on the southern boundary.
Grain is delivered to CBH in Bulyee, which is 53km away, Wickepin, which is 35km away, Bullaring, which is 18km away, and Corrigin, which is 49km away.
Wagabawering Spring is fenced into 20 main paddocks and the condition of the fencing is fair.
Some new fencing was erected in recent years.
Water is supplied via scheme, which is connected via two meters, connected to 10 tanks and the home,
This property has four good dams, three soaks (one from a sand seep and is very fresh with a 12-month supply) and 12 troughs.
In 2023, 280ha was sown to Scepter wheat, 110ha to RockStar wheat, 228ha to Commodus barley, 241ha to Gunyidi lupins and 196ha to Trident canola.
Improvements include the main, comfortable three-bedroom home, built in 1953, and a second steel-framed, circa 1993, three-bedroom transportable home.
Infrastructure includes:
Geetabin
Geetabin is on the Rabbit Proof Fence Road, which forms its western boundary.
It has Doyle Road running through it.
Geetabin is about 30km from Corrigin and grain is delivered to CBH in Corrigin and Bulyee, 60km away.
It is fenced into four main paddocks and the condition of the fencing is fair.
Some new fencing was erected along Doyle Road and in the middle of the property.
There is no scheme water connected, water comes via nine good dams and five soaks.
This year 125ha was sown to RockStar wheat, 303ha to Fathom barley, 375ha to Trident canola and 145ha to Trophy canola.
Improvements include an older shearing shed and yards in good condition and two older GP sheds in average condition.
For the total property aggregate, the nearest shipping port is 210km away at Fremantle.
This is the first time the Jackson family has offered the property for sale.
It has been held for four generations over a 100-year period.
The farm was taken up in 1909 and known as York Farm, when Edmund Jackson arrived from York in England.
The original homestead was off Elson Road.
Karradene, Osmaston and Wagabawering Spring are in the Shire of Wickepin and Geetabin is in the Shire of Corrigin.
All are zoned 'rural'.
Rainfall records since 1981 on Wagabawering Spring show an annual average of 334 millimetres and a growing season (April to September) average of 255mm.
Records from Karradene since 1996 show an annual average of 310mm and a growing season (April to September) average of 237mm.
The total property aggregate has quality soils made up of predominantly medium types.
The landscape is gently undulating, with original timbers including white gum, York gum, salmon gum and jam tree.
The sellers describe the productive cropping area as about 3210ha, or 82pc of the total property area.
This area was determined by independent mapping.
Prospective buyers are to make their own assessment of the productive area.
The remaining area of the property comprises natural timber areas, salt bush grazing, shade, fence lines and waterways.
The 2023 cropping program includes 949ha of wheat, 881ha of barley, 928ha of canola and 457ha of lupins.
The sellers have had no sheep in their program for the past 10 seasons.
In the past five seasons, the sellers have averaged grain production of 2.75 tonnes per hectare of barley, 2.64t/ha of wheat, 1.4t/ha of lupins and 1.1t/ha of canola.
Fertiliser history has been robust, with impressive input rates.
A regular soil testing program has delivered some healthy pH (ca) results across all properties.
Soil tests have been completed at depths of 10 centimetres, 20cm and 30cm and results are available on request.
Lime applications and cropping rotations are also available.
Fencing is in generally good condition, with some new fencing to be completed prior to settlement.
Scheme water is connected to some of the properties and further water supply comes from quality soaks, dams and bores.
Farm maps will be available to all genuine buyers on request.
Overall, there is a main shearing shed and sheep yards, four fertiliser sheds, 20 grain silos, 15 GP sheds, one chemical shed, a workshop, self-contained office and six fuel tanks.
The property is being sold by offers from from $24.4m as a whole, or as individual portions, with offers from $2.9m for Karradene; $6.5m for Osmaston; $8.5m for Wagabawering Spring and $6.5m from Geetabin.
