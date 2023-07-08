Farm Weekly
Coote Motors, Brookton, sells to Boekeman Machinery

By Mal Gill
July 8 2023 - 7:00pm
Christine and Barry Coote (centre), owners of Coote Motors, Brookton, hand over to new Boekeman Machinery Brookton branch manager Andrew Boekeman (second right). With them are Boekeman Machinery dealer principal Stuart Boekeman (left), his son Ben and Tim Boekeman.
Brookton New Holland family dealership Coote Motors has been sold to rival Case IH dealership chain and family business, Boekeman Machinery.

