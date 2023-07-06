Farm Weekly
PGA and WAFarmers warn the State government to listen to their concerns on ACH rollout

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:06pm
Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA president Tony Seabrook wants the government to listen to their pleas.
Agricultural representatives taking part in the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act implementation group have warned their concerns will need to be taken seriously by the State's Aboriginal Affairs Minister in order for their continued participation in the group.

