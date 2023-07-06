Agricultural representatives taking part in the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act implementation group have warned their concerns will need to be taken seriously by the State's Aboriginal Affairs Minister in order for their continued participation in the group.
A spokesperson for Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti confirmed the government was "in the process" of putting together the implementation group to help address potential issues in relation to the rollout of the new act and its regulations last week.
Initial members of the group include representatives from the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association (PGA) of WA, WAFarmers, Association of Mining and Exploration Company (AMEC), the Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) of Western Australia and the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) WA Division.
A spokesperson from Mr Buti's office said "while land users and industry sectors adjust to the new system, the government would adopt a responsible, reasonable and education-first approach for the first 12 months in regard to compliance with the new act - similar to the approach being taken for implementation of WA's new work health and safety laws".
"During this period technical breaches will be responded to in an educative manner, while offences that involve harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage will be investigated to determine whether a prosecution is warranted," the spokesperson said.
PGA president Tony Seabrook said from his discussions with the government, his understanding was there would be an initial grace period first six months of the act, with people who "inadvertently contravened" the laws unlikely to be prosecuted.
However the minister's office would not confirm whether or not this was correct.
Mr Seabrook said he hoped the implementation body would have influence and its members' input would be taken seriously to "bring about meaningful change".
"It would be really disappointing if it turned out this was just a stalling tactic," Mr Seabrook said.
"There are certain things in this act that need to be taken out or changed, and if the government is deadly serious about listening to us we will be eager participants.
"But if it appears that this is just every man and his dog there and every stakeholder has an opinion and we don't get the outcomes we are hoping for, then I guess we will just stop participating."
WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said the government's workshopping with industry had come way too late, with the new laws already in effect as of last Saturday.
"The government should have finalised the regulations and sat down with industry much earlier than now, to have picked up any inconsistencies, clarified any confusion and developed good information packages," Mr Whittington said.
"But of course the government didn't want to face a backlash and address any changes, but the reality is they are going to have to make changes."
Mr Whittington said the government needed to put money on the table to fund Aboriginal Cultural Heritage surveys "dollar for dollar" on WA farms, to capture any knowledge of Aboriginal cultural heritage on properties now.
