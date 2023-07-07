Superfine Merino offering a sale highlight

A near record price for a bale of superfine Merino wool brightened a disappointing close to the 2022-23 Australian Wool Selling Program at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week.
As the last broker selling at live auctions in the 2022-23 season, Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services saved its best until last and achieved top price for the season with it.
Serena Park, a showpiece Merino wool enterprise near York owned by a publicity-shy lawyer, put up 33 conscientiously-classed bales as single-bale lots, in Dyson Jones' season-ending catalogue.
While not the finest wool offered on the day, one bale of 13.6 micron Serena Park fleece attracted most attention, with statistics of 83 millimetres staple length, 13 per cent coefficient of variation, 26N/kt staple strength and a yield of 66.2pc.
Tianyu Wool's buyer Zena Wareham, who topped the WWC weekly buyers' list for the past four weeks of the season, outbid a strong field to claim the superfine bale for 3400 cents per kilogram greasy.
That greasy price is equivalent to more than $51 a kilogram once the wool has been through Tianyu's scours and very much more once it is processed into highest quality wool top and marketed to leading fabric and clothing manufactures.
Serena Park's previous best greasy wool price was 3300c/kg for a single bale of 13.4 micron fleece sold by Dyson Jones at the WWC in February 2021.
That record price was then eclipsed in December the same year by a bale of 14.1 micron superfine Merino fleece produced by Neville and Kaye Dalton, Wandoo Valley, Kojonup, which was sold by AWN for 3600c/kg greasy.
But the Serena Park bale was a lonely highlight in the final week of the season, which opened with prices continuing to slide, in line with the trend of the previous week's trading in Melbourne and Sydney.
When compared to continuing price slides at the Melbourne and Sydney wool selling centres, falls at the WWC last week were in the same league.
READ MORE:
But Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) figures, comparing last week's WWC prices with those of a fortnight before when it last traded, made the slide seem much more dramatic.
Even so, the AWEX figures accurately showed all of the WWC's Merino fleece micron segment price indicators finishing the first trading day last week at their lowest levels for the season.
A more optimistic second trading day saw fleece prices steady and then recover some lost ground, with small gains across the fleece segments and with Merino cardings the only indicator to continue sliding - down to a new low for the season of 686c/kg on the last day.
As AWEX technical controller Andrew Rickwood pointed out, many potential sellers were discouraged by market trends, resulting in 37 per cent, or 1243 bales, being pulled out of catalogues ahead of the second day last week, leaving just 2121 bales for buyers to select from.
"The smaller than expected offering attracted strong buyer support, pushing prices higher," Mr Rickwood said in his regional market summary.
The WWC fleece segments all finished the season between 5c (18 micron at 1574c/kg) and 19c (19 micron at 1416c/kg) above their lowest prices for the season.
But tellingly, they were all between 547c (18 micron) and 195c (20 micron at 1323c/kg) below their best prices for the season.
As an indication of local wool market strength, the Western Market Indicator (WMI) dropped to its lowest level for the season of 1270c/kg on the second last trading day, then recovered 1c to finish at 1271c/kg.
It has not been that low since the COVID-ravenged 2020-21 wool season.
Last week was the first time for the season the WMI dipped below the 1300c/kg benchmark - having started at 1529c/kg last July, topping out at 1570c/kg in early February and having spent a lot of time this season above 1400c/kg - so it was a disappointing end.
Not helping to generate buyer interest was the fact they had previously seen and rejected 27.1pc of last week's fleece offering.
The passed-in rate on fleece bales was 18pc, only marginally better than a 20.9pc WWC average across the season.
National exporter Techwool Trading was the biggest buyer at the WWC for the season with 46,538 bales or 16.5pc of the offering purchased, followed by local trader PJ Morris Wools with 16.3pc, Tianyu Wool (12.6pc), Endeavour Wool Exports (10.4pc), Westcoast Wool & Livestock (6.9pc), Swan Wool Processors (6.6pc), Meliwa (6.5pc), Sequoia materials (6.1pc) and Fremantle Wool Traders (4.4pc).
In past years, the first sale of a new selling program and a new financial year is generally a big one as farmers' 90-day accounts on seeding inputs run out and they resort to selling part or all of stored wool clips to raise money to pay bills.
But not this year apparently.
AWEX is forecasting a national offering of only 42,878 bales for this week's first sale week of the 2023-24 season - that is 466 bales smaller than last week's actual offering.
Although its forecast of 10,632 bales on offer at the WWC is 2484 more than was offered last week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.