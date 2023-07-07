Farm Weekly
Western Wool Centre sale topped by Superfine Merino bale

By Mal Gill
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Superfine Merino offering a sale highlight
A near record price for a bale of superfine Merino wool brightened a disappointing close to the 2022-23 Australian Wool Selling Program at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week.

