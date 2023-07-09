AUSTRALIAN native herbs proved flavour of the moment, with bush tucker influenced gelato and cheese winning top gongs at the recent Perth Royal Dairy and Chocolate Awards, while a Japanese fruit inspired chocolate took out the Champion Chocolate trophy.
The awards were held at Claremont Showground last Friday night and featured the very best from WA and interstate producers in the dairy categories of cheese, milk, butter, cream, yoghurt, ice-cream and gelato, while chocolate products featured in a diverse range of categories.
Mimmo's Gourmet Gelato based in Guildford was the big winner on the night, winning Champion Overall Dairy Product and Champion Gelato with its Bush Tucker gelato.
Champion cheese went to Denmark's Dellendale Creamery for their Torndirrup Native Herb entry, while La Delizia Latticini based in Victoria Park won Most Successful WA Dairy Exhibitor for its Ricotta.
More notable wins in the dairy category include The Cheeky Cow based in Busselton, with its Salted Butter winning Champion Butter.
Northcliffe's Bannister Downs Dairy won Champion Cream and Champion Pasteurised Whole Milk, while newcomer Perth's Coldrolls Handcrafted Ice Cream won for its Vanilla Bean offering.
Margaret River Dairy Company won the trophy for Champion Yoghurt for its Salted Caramel Indulgent Yoghurt, and South West located Mai Tardi Gelato won a top gong for its Pistachio and Hazelnut Semifreddo.
Meanwhile, South Australia's Bracegirdle's House of Fine Chocolate won the coveted overall Champion Chocolate Award, with its East-Asian inspired Yuzu Cheesecake offering, which also won Champion Dark Chocolate.
Local favourite Margaret River Chocolate Company won Champion Ruby Chocolate, Individual Chocolates, Single Variety Dipped or Enrobed, for its Spiced Caramel Slice, and top honours for its Fig, Honey, Star Anise and Vanilla Truffle in the Champion Filled Truffle Shells, Single Variety Moulded Shell.
Perth-based Knights Delights won the trophy for Champion White Chocolate, with its Lemon Curd and Vanilla Ganache, and Champion Boxed Chocolates, while Yallingup's Gabriel Chocolate took home the Champion Bean to Bar Award, along with four gold medals,
Hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA), these prestigious awards give primary producers the chance to showcase some of their outstanding products, gain valuable feedback from expert judges and benchmark against peers and commercial competitors.
The Dairy Awards judging panel comprised industry experts led by Chief Judge Ros Garstone, while the chocolate competition was overseen by chief judge Simon Aston.
Chief judge for Dairy, Ros Garstone, said the produce this year was of an excellent standard, making it sometimes difficult for the judges to choose between.
Ms Garstone said it was encouraging to see new producers entering the competition and providing medal-winning products.
Chief judge for Chocolate Simon Aston said it was exciting to see chocolatiers thinking outside of the traditional flavours and experimenting with different influences, such as native herbs, which were winners this year.
RASWA chief executive officer Robyn Sermon said as an organisation, they were passionate about supporting producers and communities, which it has been doing for 194 years.
"Along with local well-known success stories, it is very exciting to see the upcoming chocolate makers and dairy producers from across the State and get a glimpse of the next generation of award winners and innovators in their fields," Ms Sermon said.
"It is important to not only recognise excellence in the primary produce coming out of our State, but also the hard work, and dedication that flows through to our WA community having an abundance of fresh, world-class produce, something we can sometimes take for granted.
"Western Australian produce has sustained the lives of regional communities, triumphed on stages around the world and brought joy to diner's palettes far and wide.
"We can all continue looking forward to discovering new products and producers, and cheer on known producers as they continue improving their offerings for greater commercial success."
