Farm Weekly

Perth Royal Show Dairy and Chocolate award winners announced

July 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River Chocolate Company operations manager Annika Bennett (left), superviser Nikita Philips, chocolatier and head of production Michael Ramiah, chocolatier Max Radalk and front of house manager Caitlin Dunn.
Margaret River Chocolate Company operations manager Annika Bennett (left), superviser Nikita Philips, chocolatier and head of production Michael Ramiah, chocolatier Max Radalk and front of house manager Caitlin Dunn.

AUSTRALIAN native herbs proved flavour of the moment, with bush tucker influenced gelato and cheese winning top gongs at the recent Perth Royal Dairy and Chocolate Awards, while a Japanese fruit inspired chocolate took out the Champion Chocolate trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.