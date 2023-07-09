Farm Weekly

GGA estimates grain losses cost WA farmers $320 million last year

July 9 2023
Grain losses are costly
WESTERN Australian graingrowers left an estimated $320 million of grain in paddocks from front and other machine losses across cereal, canola and grain legume crops, according to new research.

