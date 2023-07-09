Grain losses are costly

WESTERN Australian graingrowers left an estimated $320 million of grain in paddocks from front and other machine losses across cereal, canola and grain legume crops, according to new research.
The second phase of the grain and profit loss projects, co-ordinated and led by the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) with 12-months' investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), aimed to work with growers to maximise harvester throughput capacity with acceptable losses.
The study was conducted across 65 sites for eight crop varieties during harvest 2022/23.
GRDC grower relations manager - west, Jo Wheeler, said the study showed harvester losses across WA continued to be higher than acceptable thresholds, highlighting the need for growers to prioritise measuring grain loss during harvest and calibrating their headers for optimum results.
"Be aware of factors that influence grain loss and continually monitor and calibrate your machinery to keep these losses at an acceptable level for your enterprise," Ms Wheeler said.
"Changes during your harvesting program, such as moving to a new paddock, changing to a new crop type, or if weather conditions such as moisture or humidity change, can all contribute differently to harvest losses, so be prepared to re-check your losses using drop trays and adjust your machines as you go."
GGA found the average losses in wheat and barley crops were two per cent and 4.6pc respectively.
In canola, losses were measured at an average of 3.2pc but were as high as 10pc at some sites.
Comparatively, industry-wide loss benchmarks are less than 1pc for cereals and 2-3pc for canola, pending the conditions.
READ MORE:
Losses measured by GGA exceeded these guideline benchmarks for all winter crop grain types except for wheat in 2022.
Technical lead Ben White of Kondinin Group said losses and throughputs were recorded for harvesters as delivered and with modified concave and rotor setups.
While this work needs further quantification, losses in modified machines were reduced significantly while maintaining or even increasing throughput.
"Front losses were again surprisingly high, exceeding measured machine losses in all crops except barley and oats," Mr White said.
"Of note, while offering significantly higher throughput in wheat and barley, stripper front losses were several times higher than other front styles.
"Both of these factors should be accounted for by growers considering an investment in a stripper front.
"Vario, Varicut and/or Varifeed fronts demonstrated improvement in throughput in canola crops and also delivered a significant reduction in front losses, making a strong business case for their use pending the area of canola grown."
The need for growers to quantify losses was again demonstrated, with those using drop trays achieving lower losses at harvest than those that do not use trays.
"Using drop trays at harvest helps identify, capture and quantify losses so loss monitors can be calibrated accordingly," Mr White said.
These results, based on receival figures from the Grain Industry of WA and harvest grain prices, support data generated from the 2021/22 harvest.
A secondary objective of the project was to facilitate grower adoption of practices necessary to mitigate harvest losses.
Primary Sales Australia's Peter Broley delivered drop tray measurement training to grower group staff, including Liebe Group, Corrigin Farm Improvement Group and Stirlings to Coast Farmers, demonstrating the measurement and calibration process of the drop trays.
Ben White then worked with the grower groups to consistently capture the data under a carefully defined testing protocol and data entry template for analysis.
GGA project manager Daniel Kidd said this educational piece was crucial to encouraging grower adoption.
"The value of GGA's involvement for this project is through building capacity in our grower group staff by linking them with experienced operators like Ben and Peter," Mr Kidd said.
"Developing these skill sets within the grower group network and providing the drop trays for ongoing use allows them to continue this work with their grower members once the project finishes.
"As the report showed, the proportion of growers using drop trays are still the minority in WA, with less than four in 10 growers utilising them.
"But the figures also showed that growers who measured losses with drop trays and made the necessary adjustments, had lower levels of grain loss for high value crops."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.