Create a relaxed, new lifestyle

BENGER is a small locale 12 kilometres south of Harvey.
Both Harvey and nearby Brunswick offer public and private schools for primary/secondary education and the WA College of Agriculture - Harvey, is only 6km away.
Benger is home to fat shiny horses, cows, amazing pasture and an abundance of water to keep it green all through summer.
At 12330 South Western Highway, Benger, a 7.75-hectare block has come up for sale.
At the back of the property is a sprawling Venture Home built in 2010 that has many features that would satisfy any buyer's appetite.
It has four big bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and views of the beautiful surrounding countryside.
There are two sparkling bathrooms, a separate theatre room, activity area and study.
The kitchen is modern, with loads of cupboard space and high quality appliances.
A scullery is a great addition to the kitchen and offers lots of extra cupboards and bench space.
The meals and family room have high pitched ceilings that expose the natural light all year.
The house is fitted with a video intercom and security alarm system and ducted, reverse cycle airconditioning with 11 zones that will keep you comfortable.
There is automatic reticulation to lawns around the home and plenty of scope for the keen gardener to create their vision, or keep it simple.
The 140-square metre outdoor entertaining area is fabulous to host those special events with all-weather outdoor blinds and fantastic views.
The property has eight strip grazing paddocks, two large paddocks plus a horse paddock which are partly electric fenced.
The other part have safe post and wire fencing.
A massive 20 metre x 15m Colorbond shed is powered, has a 4m x 5m section of floor that is not concreted and three roller doors for easy access.
With 24 megalitres of flood irrigation water, there is also pressurised water for livestock and a well.
The property is tenanted until November, with options to extend the current lease.
This homestead is not only ideal for horses and/or fattening cattle - it is a lifestyle you have worked so hard for to enjoy.
