Property market is red-hot

IT took a median of 10 days to sell a property in June, the fastest time on record, according to reiwa.com data.
"Demand remains strong and properties continue to sell incredibly quickly," said REIWA president Joe White.
"Demand is being fueled by population growth, along with more people turning to the established homes market due to the delays and rising costs in the building industry and the challenges of the rental market."
The fasted selling suburbs were Greenfields and Parmelia (three days), Balga, Dudley Park and Port Kennedy (four days) and Bertram, Cooloongup, Armadale, Carlisle and Leeming (five days).
Eight of the top 10 fastest selling suburbs had median house prices well below the Perth median, with affordability a key factor for buyers who are acting quickly when they see value.
CoreLogic's Perth home value index increased 0.9 per cent in June and 2.8pc over the past three months.
All major capital city markets continued to improve, but Perth was the only one to show growth over the past 12 months, having recovered from a relatively mild 0.9pc decline through last year's downturn.
OTHER GREAT READS:
Perth's median house price rose marginally to $551,000 over the 12 months to June.
While this was only 0.2pc higher than May, it was 4pc higher than June, 2022.
Mr White said the median house price was expected to rise further in coming months.
"The trend for house prices shows a steady increase and we will see more significant growth towards the end of the year," he said.
"However, the unit market is remaining fairly stable, with the median hovering around $400,000 and little change is expected in the near future."
According to reiwa.com, the top performing suburbs for house price growth in June were Beeliar (up 3pc to $625,000), Hammond Park (up 2.6pc to $533,500), Dawesville (up 1.9pc to $550,000), Cooloongup (up 1.8pc to $417,500), and Caversham and Armadale (up 1.4pc to $547,500 and $329,500 respectively).
Palmyra, Butler, Waikiki and Cloverdale all recorded growth of more than 1pc.
The number of properties available for sale in Perth fell to 5384 at the end of June.
This was 4.4pc lower than May and 37.0pc lower than 12 months ago.
"We are also experiencing unique market conditions, which are proving just as challenging for sellers as they are for buyers or tenants,'' Mr White said.
"Sellers have the issue of finding somewhere else to live, but with homes selling in just over a week and the difficulty in finding a rental also a challenge, many are waiting to buy before they sell.
"The delay in building completions is also keeping people in their current property.
"As building completions increase, we expect to see more homes come onto the market."
On a positive note for buyers, while the number of listings on reiwa.com was at a record 13-year low, there was an increase in new listings towards the end of the month.
Another positive change was the number of sales dropping below the number of new listings again.
"For the past two months the sales volume has been around 13pc above the number of new properties coming to market,'' Mr White said.
"Properties have been selling soon after they're advertised and this was keeping the number of properties available for sale low.
"Three months ago sales were 8pc below new listings and a year ago they were 18pc lower.
"At the end of June, the number of sales was 1pc below new listings.
"The difference between them may be small but it shows a shift in the trend and is a good sign for people looking to buy."
Mr White said buyers didn't need to worry about missing out.
"Properties are still coming on to the market, it just takes patience and persistence," he said.
"The speed of sales does mean that buyers need to have their finances so they can act quickly when they see a property they like.
"And in most cases they won't have time to view a property and circle back to it in a few weeks after seeing what else comes to the market - it is likely to have sold in that time."
The median house price hit a record $580 per week, up from $570 in May and $500 at the same time last year.
The median unit price also set a new record.
It rose $20 over the month to $520 per week.
This was $80 higher than June 2022.
Perth's median dwelling rent price remained unchanged at $550 per week, reflecting a large number of leases around that price.
"We can expect the median rents to continue to increase as 12-month fixed-term leases come up for renewal," Mr White said.
According to reiwa.com, the suburbs that saw the most growth in their median rent price in June were Claremont (up 4pc to $828 per week), Sorrento (up 43pc to $1,000), Victoria Park (up 33pc to $600), Inglewood (up 28pc to $600) and West Leederville (up 23pc to $750).
There were 2146 properties available for rent on reiwa.com at the end of June, a 7.4pc increase on May, but 5.7pc lower than June, 2022.
"It's a small change, but an early indication that the rental market is easing," Mr White said.
"For example, while the number of listings is about 6pc lower than in June 2022, this is a big improvement compared to the past few months when it's been about 20pc lower year-on-year.
"Building completions are playing a role in the increasing listings.
"Our members are reporting more tenants moving out into their long-awaited new homes and this is freeing up some supply.
"We are also seeing an increase in requests for additional occupants as tenants seek to split the rising rent costs as well as address the difficulty of finding a property in current tight conditions.
"This is also easing some of the pressure on the market."
It took a median of 16 days to lease a rental during May, one day slower than April and two days slower than three months ago.
"The slight slowing in the time to fill vacancies is also an indication of a change in the market," Mr White said.
"We expect a slight easing in the vacancy rate soon."
reiwa.com data showed the suburbs recording the fastest median leasing times were Piara Waters, Dayton and Port Kennedy (nine days), Spearwood, Bassendean, Bull Creek, East Cannington, Kelmscott and Thornlie (10 days) and Crawley (12 days).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.