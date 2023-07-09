Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Barry Coote farewells connection to Coote Motors, Brookton

By Mal
July 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saying goodbye to a family business, Christine and Barry Coote (right) who are retiring from Coote Motors which has been sold to Boekeman Machinery, with son Matthew and daughter-in-law Eleesha. Matthew Coote is staying on as service manager with the new owners.
Saying goodbye to a family business, Christine and Barry Coote (right) who are retiring from Coote Motors which has been sold to Boekeman Machinery, with son Matthew and daughter-in-law Eleesha. Matthew Coote is staying on as service manager with the new owners.

The final day early last week was full of mixed emotions for Barry Coote, dealer principal of Coote Motors, Brookton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.