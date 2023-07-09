The final day early last week was full of mixed emotions for Barry Coote, dealer principal of Coote Motors, Brookton.
He had joined the business as an apprentice in 1969, just three years after it had sold its first New Holland farm implement, a small squares hay bailer.
He had grown up as a child and teenager riding around Brookton in flash Chevrolet cars and more mundane Holdens, as well as the odd Bedford truck, that Coote Motors sold.
So the business on the corner of Brookton Highway and Robinson Road held his life's memories.
His father John, but known as Jack, and a mechanic by trade, had started the business in 1946 as a mechanical repairs garage when he bought the Brookton Engineering workshop.
Jack had served with the Royal Australian Air Force in World War II as a flight engineer on Halifax bombers flying out of Libya and Egypt, across the Mediterranean Sea, over enemy territory in Italy, across the Swiss alps to bomb strategic sites in Germany.
On his discharge John married Kath, a girl he had met while training in Melbourne, and convinced her to move to Brookton to join his family - his father Bill owned the Bedford Arms Hotel and his brother Jim had established a transport business in Brookton.
Two years after Coote Motors was founded General Motors Holdens (GMH) produced the first 48-215 Holden car and the repairs business expanded to become one of the inaugural GMH dealers in regional Western Australia.
In 1966 it started selling New Holland farm machinery to supplement the car dealership which operated for 55 years.
When New Holland was purchased by Ford Motor Company, for a time Coote Motors was in the unusual position of selling Ford New Holland tractors and agricultural machinery and Holden utes, sedans and station wagons.
Mr Coote took over the business from his father in 1975 - he married wife Christine the same year - and was very proud when his son Matthew joined in 1998 and then became service manager, a position he will retain with new owners Boekeman Machinery.
His daughters Erin and Jo have also worked for Coote Motors at different times.
But on Monday, as his staff dressed in jumpers bearing the Boekeman Machinery logo went about their jobs and new dealer principal Stuart Boekeman, new branch manager Andrew Boekeman, Tim Boekeman and Stuart's son Ben Boekeman worked through the myriad details to be sorted, Mr Coote maintained it was not a sad day.
"It's not a sad day for me, I'm retiring," he said as he cleaned out his office.
"It's good that Boekemans have bought it (the business).
"They have similar family values to what the Coote family have and I'm sure the business will continue on and grow bigger and better than what it has previously.
"There are two main things about (Boekeman Machinery taking over), one is our staff get looked after and two, our clients get looked after.
"That is a commitment that I have with Boekemans."
When asked what he intended to do with his now much greater spare time, Mr Coote without hesitation replied "go fishing".
His wife later added he will probably spend more time lawn bowling and might even pick up a golf club.
"They'll be an adjustment period for myself, (but) I haven't thought about it too much yet," Mr Coote said.
