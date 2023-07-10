SYLVANIA station, Newman, will be the hub place to be on Wednesday, July 19 for a beef cattle and industry field day incorporating speakers from WA and interstate and local product displays.
Guest speakers will cover a range of northern relevant topics which will start with a welcome from Sylvania station and Fortescue Cattle Company principal Weldon Percy, who runs a predominantly Santa Gertrudis beef herd and also operates Fortescue Helicopters mustering and charter service.
Headlining the program, which starts at 9am with registration, will be Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association (SGBAA), Queensland-based national classifier Russell Gray, who will focus on bull and female selection and the breed's classification system.
Mr Gray said his assessment of cattle centres around three Cs - constitution, conformation and carcase with a fourth C of coat type important for heat tolerance in northern regions.
Bulls must be able to survive (walk and eat), reproduce, and produce quality beef, while cows must have adequate growth, femininity and doing ability to get in calf early, calve easily, rear a quality calf well and get back in calf again.
Getting the balance right through careful selection had a big bearing on the profitability of an enterprise.
"Breeding and producing the right product is one part of the equation but marketing that product to best advantage is equally important," Mr Gray said.
"Cows are your factory, you want hard workers in the factory (strong fertility) and bulls that will help the factory working better (more efficiently and more profitably).
"You are in the business of producing beef to eat so you need a good carcase and the modern day Santa certainly has increased muscling, but breeding is about moderation.
"If you head down the path of single trait selection you'll get a bit right but a lot wrong."
The University of Western Australia (UWA) school of agriculture and environment deputy head Professor Phil Vercoe will give an update on the BeefLinks project, a four-year State-funded research collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia, UWA and the WA beef industry.
It brings together producers, researchers, businesses and State agencies to understand and create opportunities to enhance productivity and value along the red meat supply chain from rangelands to market.
This includes examining where cattle go to graze etc, using remote sensor technology and GPS tracking, what they eat, the nutritional value of feeds within the region and the hot topic of methane mitigation.
On the management side it covers the transition of cattle from north to south for marketing and/or finishing, the use of rangeland pivots, virtual fencing trials and self herding management tools, while on the sustainability front the focus is on rangeland repair, carbon neutrality and socio economic evaluation towards the end game of more diversified markets.
Dovetailing in with this will be the University of New England's, Armidale, New South Wales-based animal genetics and breeding unit (AGBU) specialists, geneticist Dr Matt Woolcott and principal scientist Dr David Johnston.
They will outline AGBU's shared project with DPIRD which aims to help producers in WA's northern beef breeding regions target profitability in their herds by bringing a greater level of objectivity to bull buying decisions through working with seedstock producers in enhancing key profit drivers.
Hot topics of carbon farming and the recently introduced new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act (ACHA) are also on the agenda.
READ MORE:
Commonwealth Bank of Australia head of WA commodities, trade and carbon Liam Pepper will talk about the opportunities in carbon from a banking perspective, while representatives from the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage will lead debate on the implications and implementation of the ACHA.
The day is being run by WA Santa Gertrudis breeders (WASGCA) and the SGBAA and breed general manager Chris Todd, Queensland, will be in attendance during the day and into the evening.
A sundowner at Capricorn Bar and Grill, a short drive from Sylvania station, scheduled for 5.30pm to 7.30pm will conclude the day and include a guest speaker, northern pastoral veterinarian and entertaining storyteller Dave Morrell.
Morning tea, lunch and sundowner finger food will be provided.
RSVPs are requested for catering purposes to WASGCA president Glenn Hasleby 0438 341 812, promotions Wendy Gould 0418 947 521.
