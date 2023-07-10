Farm Weekly
Santa Gertrudis breeders to hold field day in Newman

July 10 2023 - 7:00pm
AGBU geneticist Dr Matt Woolcott will travel from Armidale, New South Wales, to present.
SYLVANIA station, Newman, will be the hub place to be on Wednesday, July 19 for a beef cattle and industry field day incorporating speakers from WA and interstate and local product displays.

