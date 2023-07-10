Third-generation beef producer and Western Australian Livestock Research Council (WALRC) member Matt Camarri hosted the recent the Livestock Matters Forum, offering an insight into the strategic decisions the business, SS Camarri & Co, used to drive profit.
Situated largely in Cundinup, with a couple of paddocks in Boyanup and Busselton, the business is running 900 breeders, 250 unmated heifers and 200 dry stock, including bulls.
Arriving at this point was the result of a few key business changes which occurred progressively from 1998.
At this time, the herd consisted of 500 F1 cows, 250 steers and 120 unmated heifers.
Mr Camarri used a homemade simulation model to identify which production systems could be used to increase profitability.
The model suggested that for his farm, the focus should be on kilograms per hectare, and getting the right stocking rate would drive production.
The data also showed weaning weight did not drive profit.
"For us, the stocking rate wins every time," Mr Camarri said.
Following this, he made the first business change, moving away from F1 cattle to an April-calving beef herd.
"Some people might disagree but I just think it's inefficient to turn grass into milk, into meat, it just doesn't seem to work," he said.
"The decision for us was quite easy to go for a smaller, lower maintenance female and later calving.
"At the time, feeding 500-odd cows in a paddock, dropping that calving back a couple of months, and then using that couple of months to feed 300 cattle in a feedlot was a lot easier.
"We are strict in our approach to the business, in that the feedlot and farm are commercially run as separate enterprises.
"At no time does one operation subsidise another, and all cattle or feed that enter the feedlot have commercial values attributed to them."
The second business change utilised the same model to decide on breeder replacement rates.
It focused on questions such as how many replacement heifers were needed, the effect on profits, and what age the cows are kept until.
Based on the modelling, Mr Camarri adopted practices including a six-week joining for heifers, and to retain a maximum number of heifers in order to reduce the age of mature cows also.
"We definitely do not do eight or nine week joinings for heifers and a maximum of nine weeks for cows," Mr Camarri said.
"Profit does not change based on conception rates for our business so we focus on fast genetic turnover to improve long-term profitability."
Mr Camarri also weighed in on the belief that "a late calf is better than no calf".
"I just think a late calf is a really expensive calf, because to me you've lost the opportunity to put a replacement breeder in the herd who can calve early in the cycle and maintain a tight calf drop, which improves average weaning weights," he said.
When deciding what animals to keep in the herd, Mr Camarri doesn't place too much importance on the heifer weight.
"We'll keep as many heifers as we can, as long as they look like a good type," he said.
"We don't focus on heifer weaning weights.
"Rather, we look at the growth rate of heifers between weaning and pregnancy testing at 18 months of age - as they are then run as a contemporary group - and make the selection decision based on growth rates then.
"The best genetics we have are out of heifers, and they are often lighter, so they need to be given the chance to prove their growth potential.
"We do not keep any heifer that we have had to assist at calving, nor do we keep its progeny if female.
"We won't have an animal in the breeding herd that we have had to assist."
The mating weight is also of little importance to the Camarri family.
"They're either going to get pregnant or not."
"I think we're just making excuses for them if we need to feed them too much and get them up to a heavy mating weight or a critical mating weight.
"As we are a later-than-traditional calving herd, our heifers are on a rising plane of nutrition by the time mating comes round, so we don't make excuses for them not to be in calf.
"The retention of a lot of heifers allows for fast genetic turnover and genetic improvement within the herd, otherwise genetic progress is just way too slow."
The third business change was to determine if calving a month later from an April/May calf drop to May/June would alter profitability.
Between 2019-22, 75pc of the herd had calving shifted to May/June.
"We made the assumption that weaning weights would drop by about 30kg, however this would be compensated with a higher cents/kg price from lighter calves."
The results however showed that a later calving made "virtually no difference" to weaning weights, and the weights for an April/May calving were almost identical.
This result was possibly attributed to the later calving period making better utilisation of feed, and matching feed demand to supply.
Mr Camarri also shared some of the difficulties he has experienced onfarm.
Eight blocks of land between Cundinup, Busselton and Boyanup, eight sets of cattle yards, and being surrounded by State forests makes it "a logistical nightmare" to traverse between the paddocks.
"It's a 150 kilometre round trip," he said.
He also said the farm came with high overheads.
The onfarm feedlot also uses between 30-50pc of supplementary feed grown onfarm and this limits spring and summer feed available for the breeding herd.
About 20pc of the country is set stocked as it's rough steep country, with no pasture improvement and this does limit the farm's productive capacity.
While the modelling was proving to be highly successful, Mr Camarri said it doesn't take into account factors like pasture production and supply, livestock demand changes throughout the year, and the fact that the model is "only as good as the assumptions that go into it".
WALRC, in conjunction with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), has been working hard to get similar models available to producers so that they can make better informed decisions about their own production systems and model potential changes to a business from home.
"In terms of mistakes, we've made plenty...but agriculture is a learning experience and we'll keep making plenty of mistakes going forward.
"Now, with an eye on future business gains from a later calving and pasture consumption, Mr Camarri has spearheaded the development of a terms of reference for an MLA program.
The aim for the program is to develop some "decision support tools" for producers to better understand how these variables interact, and what it could mean for their bottomline.
The program, called 'Calving rewards', is now calling for applications for projects that demonstrate the effects of different calving dates on the profitability of beef producers in WA's South West.
The MLA request for tenders is seeking at least five producer demonstration sites for involvement in the program.
Proposal submissions close on Monday, July 24.
