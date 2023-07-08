From the co-ordinators of Rottnest Channel Swim, HBF Run for a Reason, and the Busselton Jetty Swim, a new mass participation sporting event is being put on the map in the Mid West on Saturday, August 12.
The ride, organised by The Event Team in Perth, is a scenic tour through the 'Fields of Gold' of the Chapman Valley, renowned for endless canola fields and natural beauty.
Now in its second year, the Backroads gravel ride has already surpassed last year's registration numbers in three races, and has raised more money for the ride's charity partner, Midwest Charity Begins at Home.
The Event Team's operations director, David Budge, said adding a gravel event had been on the company's radar for a long time, after it has accelerated in popularity in recent years, particularly in Europe and the United States.
Roger Swan from Geraldton introduced the concept of a gravel ride to the company, Mr Budge said they wanted to have a signature event for Geraldton like it did for other regions.
He said last year's event exceeded expectations, attracting 350 people including a higher than anticipated local participation, with "overwhelmingly" positive feedback.
This year organisers are hopeful of attracting up to 600 people from all over WA.
"The Chapman Valley was at its picturesque best, it was just magnificent with all the canola in full bloom, we had a perfect weather day as well," Mr Budge said.
This year, five distances of 10 kilometres, 20km, 60km, 100km, and 160km, will provide a challenge for all.
The three longer rides are races, while the two shorter rides are participation events.
"These distances really get people involved at that grassroots level, the 20km saw the most numbers last year," he said.
Promoting participation, e-bikes are also allowed in the shorter rides.
"They're still bikes, it's still exercise, it's just about getting in and participating," Mr Budge said.
There will also be a 14km run, which can be done on its own or combined with a cycling course.
The tracks offer a unique experience, not only by traversing on gravel, but also by running alongside fields of canola, and through seven farms.
"On the 160km ride, it actually crosses through a shed," he said.
"These events are all about utilising what's there and creating the best experience.
"I wouldn't say that it's a mountainous, hilly course, but it is undulating throughout so you get just magnificent views."
The tracks have been organised by Mr Swan, using his local knowledge of the area to plan the best tracks for riders, liaising with farmers and landowners along the way.
Feeling encouraged by last year's success, Mr Budge said this year the race would expand on the social side.
"I think the FOMO (fear of missing out) levels from last year, both locally and from people in Perth or the north west means that this is on people's radar this year," Mr Budge said.
"We're growing it beyond what happens in between the start and the finish line, we're trying to incorporate as many different local experiences as we can.
"This year we're having a bit more of a festival atmosphere, with food and beverage options at the finish line as well, so that once people finish they can sample local foods.
"For some people, the after party of the event is as important as the event itself, for them it's all about the social element," he said.
The event aims to bring people into the heart of Geraldton, and showcase local offerings.
"It's about getting out and having a great weekend with friends and family, and experiencing as much of the local community as they can," Mr Budge said.
Just under $1000 was raised for Midwest Charity Begins at Home which offers financial relief for local residents affected by serious illness.
More than a month away, the donation tally is sitting at more than $1100.
The event starts at Nabawa Football Club, from 8am.
