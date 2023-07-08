Farm Weekly

Backroads gravel ride shows off Chapman Valley canola

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
July 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Backroads 2022 showcased the beauty of the Mid West. A solid entry list is expected for this years event. Photo by Daniela Tommasi.
Backroads 2022 showcased the beauty of the Mid West. A solid entry list is expected for this years event. Photo by Daniela Tommasi.

From the co-ordinators of Rottnest Channel Swim, HBF Run for a Reason, and the Busselton Jetty Swim, a new mass participation sporting event is being put on the map in the Mid West on Saturday, August 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.