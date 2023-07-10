THE Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) has finalised its annual review of grain receival standards for WA graingrowers.
GIWA called for industry submissions on receival standards during March and April and received one submission seeking an increase in snail tolerances for canola receivals.
The submission was considered by the GIWA Standards Review Committee, and it was determined a relaxation of the tolerance for snails in CAN1/2, CAG1/2, CANS and CAGS grades would not be supported.
GIWA board chairman Lyndon Mickel said the committee was not satisfied a relaxation of tolerances would be beneficial to WA growers or the canola industry.
"While the committee recognises the impact snails have on WA growers, relaxing the standard could significantly increase the risk of canola export shipments being rejected under Australian Government phytosanitary regulations," Mr Mickel said.
"It could also jeopardise market access, particularly into the European Union, which is Australia's largest canola market."
"The issue is certainly on the GIWA radar but at this stage, no changes will be made to the Canola Receival Standards."
As a result of last year's review, barley growers will benefit from a change to the Barley Receival Standards accepted by the GIWA Standards Review Committee in 2022, to take effect in the 2023/24 harvest.
"Grain brightness (colour) has been removed from the WA receival standards for barley, effective this harvest," Mr Mickel said.
"This news has been gratefully received by growers, particularly those in higher rainfall areas impacted most by the old colour standard."
GIWA is the caretaker of coarse grain receival standards in WA and reviews the grain receival standards on an annual basis to ensure standards are fit for purpose to meet end use customer requirements.
For more information on the GIWA Standards Review, please visit www.giwa.org.au/industry-projects/grain-standards/
