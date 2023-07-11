The event that sells out quicker than a Taylor Swift concert, the Kulin Bush Races, is set to be another crowd pleaser, and may even see record ticket sales broken this year.
Last year the event sold out in 63 seconds, in an astounding frenzy which has been only increasing, since its inception in 1995.
The Kulin Bush Races, from October 6-8 this year, has been the heart of the Kulin community for 28 years, attracting thousands of visitors and injecting hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy.
About two thirds of last year's crowd had never been to a Kulin Bush Race prior.
If you've never been to the Kulin Bush Races, here's what to expect.
"It's a very friendly, welcoming environment, very family friendly," said Kulin Bush Races chairperson Tom Murphy.
"If you first pull into the gate and drive around to the camping area, you'll drive into what's almost like a little town in itself, which is just tents and caravans and every sort of camping set up you can imagine.
"All I see is just people having fun, catching up with friends, having a great time, having a party.
"It's quite rustic, there's not heaps of polish about what we do and we're actually quite proud of that."
The first weekend in October will be jam-packed with events, starting with a casual Friday evening get together featuring live music and bar facilities, as well as an underage disco for children.
Saturday is where the action begins.
Equine events, entertainment, food and coffee is set to create a "carnival atmosphere" full of excitement for families.
Other events include novelty events such as sheep races, hobby horse races and a dog race, as well as tug of war, two-up, sheep shearing and fashions on the field.
No race weekend would be complete without a heavy emphasis on fashion and style.
Mr Murphy said based on previous years, making a prediction on trending colours and styles was difficult.
"It's always an eclectic mix, we had some blokes rocking out in some really high heels," he said.
"We get some beautifully classic racewear, which is great to see, and then we get people wearing inflatable horse suits.
"It'll be a mix of modern and outrageous fashion."
The "unexpected" popularity of the fashion element of the bush races has inspired the team to improve it year-on-year.
Another wildly popular part of the event is the tin horse race, which starts with a Friday night auction of miniature tin horses.
Made out of little milo tins, the horses are painted and decorated by a local art teacher.
"There's always an Eagles and a Dockers one, there's all sorts of different themes," Mr Murphy said.
"People will spend something like $1500 on a horse to race.
"All of these things, you've just gotta see it to believe it, throughout the whole weekend there's something different going on.
"There's so much more than just horse racing, I'm sure there's plenty of people that don't even see a race."
The night wraps up with live music featuring several bands, including Australian folk and country band, Mucky Duck Bush Band, which has been active in WA since forming in 1973.
Sunday morning starts with the "great Aussie revival breakfast" refuelling patrons for the ride home.
Having attended bush races all over the country, Mr Murphy said there was something unique at Kulin.
"There's nothing like this one, it's just amazing," he said.
The event raises an incredible amount of money which benefits the town and nearby communities.
Over the past two years $270,000 has been donated to local community projects, with $30,000 going to the Kondinin Hospital.
"We want to put it back into things that make people want to stay or come to Kulin," Mr Murphy said.
"And it's thanks to our patrons and supporters, we want to thank them because they come and contribute."
In the 28 years the Kulin Bush Races has been operating, close to $2 million has been put back into the community.
When Mr Murphy took over as event chairman in 2019, his first job was to cancel it, due to COVID-19.
He said the event continues to go from strength to strength and one of the biggest challenges was dealing with regulations.
"Red tape over-regulation is really hurting a lot of events, which is really unfortunate because we're all volunteers," Mr Murphy said.
"It kind of chokes the life out of small events like ours.
"We just keep pushing through, we don't want that to be the cause of us not being able to do it anymore."
The bush races originally started all those years ago because Kulin was at risk of becoming something of a ghost town.
"We wanted to be seen," he said.
The annual turn out to the races is proof of a well-organised event, and Mr Murphy credited a lot of enjoyment to the work of the volunteers, and a successful formula which hasn't changed since 1995.
"All our volunteers have a smile on their faces, they'll bend over backwards to make everyone have a great weekend," he said.
"It's just a really basic model of just really good country hospitality, good food, good music, and the odd horse race thrown in as well."
Mr Murphy said his children, Sam, 10, Maggie, 13 and Grace, 15, were also volunteers.
"They love getting out there and volunteering," he said.
"They might have to paint or clean a toilet block but they have fun, and they understand that by getting your hands dirty for a little bit can benefit the town you love for so much longer.
"We can't wait to start welcoming people to our beautiful little part of the world."
Kulin, although most famous for the bush races, exists all year round, and Mr Murphy encouraged visitors to enjoy the local offerings and make the most of "pay what you want" caravan park.
"It's a great place to base yourself for exploring the Wheatbelt," he said.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, August 1 - and for more information go to kulinbushraces.com.au
