"IF you are looking to change your career or study something new later in life, it's definitely a challenge you shouldn't take lightly, but my advice is also - you should do it."
Those words are from 2023 Agricultural Student of the Year award winner Jay Elliot, 38, Pinjarra, who made a major life pivot when she decided to pursue her dream of a career in agriculture.
Having previously worked in politics, without a background in agriculture and with two teenage daughters to support, Ms Elliot enrolled to study agricultural science at Murdoch University as a mature age student and said the switch simply came down to her passion for agriculture.
"I'm not from a farming family - I come from Manjimup and we lived on a 100 acre property growing up, but my parents were by no means what you would call farmers," Ms Elliot said.
"But I grew up loving animals and my children have always loved animals and I find there is so much peace when you're on a farm, so I think that's what inspired me to become involved in the industry."
Due to complete her degree at the end of this year, Ms Elliot then plans to study veterinary science so she can specialise in the livestock field.
As if studying full-time while raising her 14 and 15-year old daughters isn't enough to occupy her time, she also works for a farmer in the Harvey area while running her own business, Dynamic Herd Solutions, part-time.
"Through my business I do breeding, reproductive and genetic work as well as animal husbandry and provide education and support for people who might have three or four sheep or two or three cattle, but might not have grown up with a background in animals," Ms Elliot said.
With a goal to help educate the younger generations coming through about the agricultural sector, recently she became the publisher of a few children's books and colouring-in books designed to serve this purpose.
"My first release for my kids cartoon is about all the different breeds and types of cattle," Ms Elliot said.
However her longer-term ambition is to not only help educate the younger generations about the agricultural industry, but the broader public by building a farm in the Harvey/ Waroona region which would also act as an agri-tourism centre.
"A lot of farmers these days would be too scared to allow people on their properties, as there are some people out there who might cause issues for them, so I really want to make this farm accessible to everyone so they can learn about what farmers do," she said.
"I've never met a cruel farmer or a farmer who doesn't look after their animals, so my end goal is to help bridge that gap in understanding, so the visitors can witness how a farm actually operates."
Nominations for the Australian Farmer of the Year Awards are provided by the community, and the winners are selected by a panel of independent judges.
Hosted by the Kondinin Group and sponsored by AgriFutures Australia, the 2023 award winners were announced at Parliament House last month.
