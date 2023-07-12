Farm Weekly
Boyanup store sale sees beef steers top at $1613

By Kane Chatfield
July 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Nutrien Livestock Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner (right), looked over some first cross Angus-Friesian steers with buyer John Ietto, Ietto Farms, Wokalup and Johns grandchildren Jonathon and Amelia Ietto at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday. Ietto Farms purchased numerous pens of first cross and Friesian steers at the sale.
BUYERS enjoyed recent rains and largely a buyer's market at the Nutrien Livestock monthly store cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday.

