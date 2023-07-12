BUYERS enjoyed recent rains and largely a buyer's market at the Nutrien Livestock monthly store cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday.
The mixed quality yarding had cattle to suit everyone's preference and budget with a wide cross section of breeding, weights and condition available.
SALE SUMMARY:
The Nutrien Livestock South West team put together almost 1300 head of beef and dairy origin cattle, almost equal to the company's previous sale numbers in June.
The mixed yarding combined with quieter feeder and grazier bidding competition saw a softening trend on comparable cattle to last month's sale, however increased numbers of heavyweight animals encouraged greater processor enquiry this sale.
The yarding averaged 327kg across the board which sold for an overall average of $910.
A strong yarding of beef yearling and weaner cattle saw steers sell to $1613 on weight and 416c/kg for 320kg steers, quality driven.
Beef heifers sold to $1346 for 443kg weights and a modest top of 304c/kg for 250kg heifers with value buying across a majority of the beef yarding.
The dairy origin market saw quality drafts of first cross steers top at $1316 for 470kg steers and 300c/kg for 340kg weights.
There were stronger numbers of grown heavy Friesian steers 550-620kg which sold to $1554 and
248c/kg, mediumweights sold to 256c/kg and poddies up to 266c/kg.
The sale finished off with a run of young first cross heifers which like their beef counterparts, proved very good value buying from $400 to $600.
Despite the cool conditions, another good crowd of agents, prospective buyers and onlookers attended the sale with AuctionsPlus very active throughout the beef yarding.
The online platform received 733 catalogue views prior to the sale resulting in 23 registered buyers and 24 guest viewers logged into the sale from WA, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.
There were four active bidders who placed 245 online bids across 54 pens (29 per cent of the yarding) and successfully purchased 35 pens of beef steers and heifers.
The sale's $1613 overall top price went to a single heavy Angus yearling steer tipping the scales at 630kg, offered by SR Latch, Karridale, which was promptly snapped up by Greg Jones at 256ckg for Western Meat Packers (WMP).
Lotfeeder ET Mouritz, Hydillowah Angus, Hyden, was again an influential buyer, operating online and finished with a total of 25 pens of beef steers and heifers.
Their steer selections topped at $1552 for a large, well grown and presented line of 22 Angus yearling steers averaging 465kg offered by Sandlewood Farms, Harvey, bidding 334c/kg.
Another of the Mouritz's high prices was paid at the outset with the first pen of five steers weighing 522kg from the Latch's draft knocked down for $1535 and 294c/kg.
John Gallop secured 10 pens of beef steers for a southern lotfeeder order including six consecutive pens and paid a top price of $1545 at 370c/kg for 10 Angus-Simmental cross yearling steers weighing 418kg from Sandlewood Farms.
Included in Mr Gallop's haul were a couple of pens of Angus steers from E & C Russell, Sunnyside, bidding to 398c/kg for a draft of 11 averaging 345kg to cost $1368.
A WA grazier buyer on AuctionsPlus targeting quality mediumweight Angus steers bid to the sale's 416c/kg top liveweight price for 10 steers averaging 316kg from the Russell's sale draft to cost $1315 and the next highest value of 414c/kg at $1351 for 11 steers weighing 326kg from MS & AM Talbot, Brunswick.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper sourced numerous pens of steers for another eastern Wheatbelt feeder order and bid to 390c/kg liveweight for a pen of six Angus steers averaging 321kg offered by DE Elphick, Brunswick, to cost $1251.
Harvey graziers Runnymead Farm were among the larger vendors with their draft of young beef steers and heifers which sold to 396ckg for seven Angus cross steers averaging 274kg paid by Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, to cost his client $1087 who also bid 394c/kg at $1062 for nine Angus steers weighing 269kg trucked in by Prenton Park Pastoral Company, Capel.
Runnymead Farm's heifers also featured in the top prices with a quality even draft of Red Angus yearling heifers tipping the scales at 443kg knocked down to the Mouritz's equal highest online bid of 304c/kg and the section's top price of $1346.
The next highest heifer price of $1169 was paid by AN Caldwell & Co bidding 290c/kg for eight Murray Grey yearling heifers weighing 403kg offered by Catalano Farms, Brunswick.
Jordan Dwyer, Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, sourced several pens of heavier end mediumweight beef heifers for a grazier order paying a $1080 top price at 280c/kg for seven Angus cross heifers averaging 386kg offered by GL & VJ Roberts, Capel and previously $1052 at 284c/kg for nine Saler heifers weighing 371kg from AR & SM Penfold.
The Mouritz account included six Angus heifers averaging 382kg from Sheron Farm, Benger, which cost $1038 at 272c/kg.
They also matched their own equal 304c/kg top liveweight price for a light but quality line of seven Speckle Park heifers averaging 254kg from the Raywell Farms', Pinjarra, sale draft to cost $773.
Rodney Galati, Brunswick, was active throughout the fixture and bid to 302c/kg for his beef heifer selections for a solid order, collecting a duo of Limousin heifers weighing 315kg from CR Nettleton, Boyanup, to cost $951.
The sale rounded the corner to the dairy origin cattle starting with a quality line-up of first cross steers led by WS Partridge & Sons', Brunswick, draft of 62 grown Angus-Friesian steers which took the top-price double.
Jonathon Green, Harvey Beef, paid the $1316 top price for eight steers weighing 470kg at 280ckg while Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner, who was prolific on the dairy cattle, secured nine pens of first cross steers for six client orders bidding the 300c/kg top price for 10 Partridge steers weighing 343kg to cost $1029.
The Friesian steer section featured a large run of grown heavyweight steers offered by PM & RD Nicolaou, Roelands and ML Brady & BT Worthington, Donnybrook, with Mr Jones collecting 12 of 13 pens for WMP and paid to $1554 and 248c/kg for seven steers weighing 626kg from the Brady & Worthington draft.
Mr Jones added a couple more pens of Friesian steers to the WMP account from the Partridge's sale draft paying to $1055 and 228c/kg.
Mr Gardiner paid the section's 266c/kg top liveweight value for 13 young and well-bred steers averaging 178kg from G & PA Angi, Yarloop, to cost $475.
Stenelees Pastoral Co's, Acton Park, well-presented Friesian steer draft (290-330kg), were all snapped up by Mr Gardiner paying to 256c/kg and also all the KJ & SM Gardiner's, Catterick, draft bidding to 252c/kg and most of SJ & RM Piggott & Son's, Harvey, draft with Peter Lofthouse, Wokalup, bidding the Piggott's 254c/kg top price.
A run of young first cross heifers attracted limited interest selling appraisal from $400 to $600 with John Barber, Manjimup, paying the top price for four Angus-Friesian heifers from A & PE Pratico, Greenbushes.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy said a mixed quality offering was presented at Boyanup for this month's fixture.
"Both beef steers and heifers fell in value from 30-60c/kg across the board based on quality," Mr Gerhardy said.
"Heavy feeder steers sold to domestic lotfeeders at rates of 290-370c/kg.
"AuctionsPlus was active throughout the beef offering, with multiple buyers securing cattle on the platform.
"A quality line-up of first cross steers sold to good competition from graziers, with steers above 400kg selling to lotfeeders.
"Friesian steers eased slightly by 5-10c/kg on last month's values due to a reduced buying gallery.
"A small presentation of lightweight first cross heifers sold to limited competition at rates between $400-$600."
