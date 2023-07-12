Harvey graziers Runnymead Farm were among the larger vendors with their draft of young beef steers and heifers which sold to 396ckg for seven Angus cross steers averaging 274kg paid by Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, to cost his client $1087 who also bid 394c/kg at $1062 for nine Angus steers weighing 269kg trucked in by Prenton Park Pastoral Company, Capel.