Murray Watt to discuss live export with ag ministers in Perth on Thursday

Updated July 12 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:55pm
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is in Perth and will meet with State and Territory Ministers this Thursday. Photo by Sitthixay Ditthavong.
The phase-out of Australia's live sheep trade by sea will be a hot topic of discussion when agriculture ministers from across the country meet in Perth this Thursday.

