The phase-out of Australia's live sheep trade by sea will be a hot topic of discussion when agriculture ministers from across the country meet in Perth this Thursday.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt held a press conference in Perth this afternoon ahead of the meeting of the ministers - the first face-to-face meeting of its kind that has been held for more than three years.
He said there some serious issues to discuss at the meeting, including biosecurity, the impact of climate change on agriculture, the ongoing work to improve the traceability system for importing livestock into Australia and animal welfare issues.
Prior to the press conference Mr Watt held meetings with WA farming organisations such as WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA, along with exporters, processors and animal welfare groups on the industry's phase-out, describing them as "respectful".
"I recognise this is an important issue, it's a controversial issue and it's one on which many different opinions are held, so we have covered the full spectrum of opinions on this matter," Mr Watt said.
He said the meetings were not intended to replace the formal consultation process that was currently underway by the four-member independent panel.
After gathering feedback from public meetings, the panel will report back to the minister.
"They will be reporting back to me and the government as a whole by September 30 with some recommendations on a way forward," Mr Watt said.
"We have made very clear from the beginning that it is our intention to deliver on this commitment, it is a commitment that we took to the last election and the one before that, but we want to be respectful and listen to people about how and when we should implement this commitment and that was particularly what today's meetings focused on.
"The live sheep industry, as I think I have said to you before, has been in transition in Western Australia for quite some time
"It was only a few years ago that Western Australia exported about two million live sheep that number is now down to about 500,000 or 600,000 so that has been a massive reduction in the number of live sheep exported from WA and farmers have had to make that transition as have the exporters.
"But at the same time, there have been massive opportunities open up for exports of processed sheep, of chilled meet to all of the different markets that are opening up around the world and to put some figures around that sheep meat exports have grown in real terms by nearly 200 per cent in WA since 2003."
Mr Watt said from what he gleaned from the meetings held in Perth this morning, there were opportunities to export even more processed sheep in the future.
"We can't do it immediately, there are issues that need to be resolved around processing capability that is why we have said we are not going to be implementing this commitment immediately," he said.
"Both the Prime Minister and I have made clear that we will be announcing a timeframe in this term of government the phase-out won't be complete in this term of government because we recognise that for some people this is a big shift and it will take time to transition."
Of this morning's meetings with industry, the minister conceded they have not agreed on the phase-out plans, saying every group had different views.
Mr Watt said he was "well aware that farmer groups on the whole don't support this policy and don't want it to happen and equally there are animal welfare groups who would like to see it happen much more quickly than we intend to do".
He said ultimately he would be making some recommendations to the government and national cabinet before they make an announcement.
