Murray Watt says no more caged egg farming after 2036

By Perri Polson and Ben Harden
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:34pm
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis address the media in Perth on Thursday.
The production of caged-egg farming in Australia will be phased out by 2036.

