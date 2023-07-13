Farm Weekly
FAR Australia announces hyper yielding crop winners for WA

By Perri Polson
July 14 2023 - 9:00am
John Blake (left), western panel consultant, GRDC, Nick Poole, managing director, FAR Australia, Kieran Allison, winner of the highest yield in both the wheat and barley categories, Jon Midwood, southern panel consultant, GRDC, Ben Webb, winner of the highest potential yield in the wheat category, Charles Caldwell, winner of the highest potential yield in the barley category and Dan Fay, research and development co-ordinator, Stirling to Coast Farmers.
The hyper yielding crops (HYC) initiative is a nationwide research project organised by the Grains Research and Development Corporation and FAR Australia, which aims to push the productivity of wheat, barley and canola in Australia's high rainfall zones of Australia.

