MARK it in your diaries as the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, will once again open up its gates on Friday, September 8 to showcase all that is on offer at this high-performing college.
Members of the community, current and prospective parents (and students), industry representatives and prospective employers are all encouraged to see first-hand the college's suite of program offerings, the state-of-the-art Trade Training Centre, the 4000 hectare farm enterprise, the residential boarding program and explore the Vocational and ATAR program offerings.
Most importantly, the open day is an opportunity to showcase all the college students and their individual achievements.
On the day, student trades projects will be on display, the class area will provide information on both ATAR and Vocational pathway opportunities, the residential dorms will be open for inspection and the Wellbeing hub will be available to highlight how the college supports all students.
In addition, there will be student shearing and wool handling demonstrations, the butcher shop will be open for tastings, the college's machinery will be on display (including its new header, sprayer and tractors), both the pork and beef production enterprises will have animals on show, there will be bus tours of the farm plus much more.
Again, this year the open day will host tertiary education providers, industry representatives and prospective employers to exhibit on the day.
This provides an opportunity for current students to engage directly with these organisations and establish networks with industry.
It also provides a fantastic opportunity for members of the community to engage with these stakeholders.
Any prospective exhibitors are encouraged to contact the college for a booking form.
There is a reason that students from across the State attend the WA College of Agriculture (WACoA), Cunderdin to complete years 11 and 12.
This is due to the quality and diversity of learning programs, its commitment to investing in modern machinery and equipment, the ability for students to board and make lifelong connections and the combination of classroom-based learning and hands-on practical programs.
With nine agriculture and trades-based Certificate II and III qualifications on offer, along with a variety of short courses, classroom programs and fantastic facilities, there is something on offer for students of all backgrounds, abilities and interests.
Certificate II offerings for students include Agriculture, Wool Handling, Shearing, Automotive Servicing, Furniture Making, Construction and Engineering, with Certificate III offerings including Agriculture, Pork Production and Advanced Wool Handling and furthermore, students can attain their recreational pilots' licence for drone operations, obtain their skid steer and loader tickets, first aid qualification, low stress stock handling and more.
The college is now accepting applications for year 11 in 2024 and beyond.
Prospective students for next year are encouraged to not only attend the open day but contact the college or apply online.
