Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, to open its doors

July 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, are looking forward to the annual event this September.
Students from the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, are looking forward to the annual event this September.

MARK it in your diaries as the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, will once again open up its gates on Friday, September 8 to showcase all that is on offer at this high-performing college.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.