Farm Weekly
Home/News

REIWA says regional centres have median price growth in 2023

July 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Property sales in regional WA continue to look promising, with a majority of centres recording growth.
Property sales in regional WA continue to look promising, with a majority of centres recording growth.

Market conditions across regional WA are expected to remain strong through the remainder of 2023 according to Real Estate Institute of Western Australia's 2023 property market quarterly update.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.