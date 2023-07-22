Farm Weekly
Cranbrook's Courtney Wilson loves the country lifestyle

By Mel Williams
July 22 2023 - 1:00pm
Courtney and Jack Wilson with sons George (6) and Harley (3).
It is an often-repeated love story - city girl falls for country boy and now finds herself living the farming life in a somewhat remote location.

