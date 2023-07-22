It is an often-repeated love story - city girl falls for country boy and now finds herself living the farming life in a somewhat remote location.
But this is no 'Farmer Wants a Wife' tale, as it was by no means orchestrated to end up this way for Courtney and Jack Wilson.
A self-confessed "townie", Ms Wilson didn't imagine she would one day be a farmer.
But she did have some family farming connections in Trayning in the Central Wheatbelt, so this way of life was not a totally alien concept to her.
READ MORE:
Ms Wilson grew up in Katanning town and met her husband when she was home one summer from university working at CBH.
The pair hit it off and the rest, so they say, is history.
Now they run 15,000 head of sheep at Cranbrook and have taken on a lease block at Jerramungup where they have Coolee crossbreds.
The Coolee sheep were inherited from the owners when they took on the lease block and are part of the enterprise there.
"They are a fast-growing meat sheep that can be shorn, but are mostly valued for their carcases not their wool," Ms Wilson said.
"We take our Merinos over there for mating to produce a first-cross prime lamb."
Ms Wilson studied a Bachelor of Business, majoring in accounting and event management.
During the time that she was at university and long-distance dating Mr Wilson, she worked at the Fremantle Dockers in the events team, Netball WA and completed an internship at the Department of Sport and Recreation.
Her transition to the farm was fast-tracked when she was bitten by a spider while helping the Wilsons with their muelsing.
"I couldn't drive back to Perth, so I ended up staying and working on the sheep cradle for two weeks," she said.
"I never left."
Ms Wilson said she got a job at the local bank in Katanning and has since had two boys, George (6) and Harley (3).
Now in what she calls a "full circle" move, she has started working for RSM in the Katanning office as a graduate.
"It's a bit of surreal feeling been able to use my university degree from all those years ago," Ms Wilson said.
"Being in a part-time capacity still allows that farm-work-life balance and both work and my husband have been very supportive of that.
"It was always my plan to move to the farm after university, but it happened a lot faster than I expected."
Ms Wilson said nowadays women on farms are so much more than a farmer's wife.
"We have a wide range of roles, from working on the farm and raising children to doing the books, marketing our produce, playing local sport and keeping local community and industry groups going - just to name a few," she said.
In her case, Ms Wilson is the president of the Cranbrook Women in Farming group (formally known as WIFE) and recently joined the board of this organisation, which has been in operation for about 10 years.
She said she joined after attending a local function with a friend and quickly realised how good it was to network with other women in agriculture.
"We have a branch What's App chat and a Facebook group for all members and it is just great to be able to talk to others who are in the same situation as I am," Ms Wilson said.
"It is nice to know there are others in the same boat and we can discuss big industry issues through to farm issues and family issues."
At the end of 2022, the Cranbrook Women in Farming Branch hosted the Women in Farming seminar, attracting 130 women to town.
"It was predominantly members and industry stakeholders and it was amazing in terms of information shared and networks developed," Ms Wilson said.
Some of the big challenges of working on the land as a woman included being branded as "just a farmer's wife".
"We are rarely described as farmers in our own right," she said.
"But we are not here just to make sandwiches.
"It is a fantastic lifestyle - not just being bound to a desk in the office - and we make contributions to the farm business in many ways."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.