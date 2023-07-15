Farm Weekly
COMMANDER is HARDI Australia's biggest trailed boomsprayer

July 15 2023 - 2:00pm
The HARDI COMMANDER 10,000 litre unit has a 48.5 metre auminium boom and is the HARDI Australias biggest trailed sprayer.
THERE is no better way to spray than with HARDI's range of trailed sprayers, the sprayers that deliver reliability and performance that you can count on to get the job done fast and efficiently.

