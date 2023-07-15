THERE is no better way to spray than with HARDI's range of trailed sprayers, the sprayers that deliver reliability and performance that you can count on to get the job done fast and efficiently.
HARDI's range of small to large trailed sprayers meets Australia's diverse range of topography from flat land to rolling steep hills.
These sprayers include the COMMANDER, NAVIGATOR, RANGER, and GRASSLAND, all of which provide flexibility and usability given their vast variety of boom sizes.
COMMANDER
The COMMANDER is one of the most successful and awarded sprayers.
It is the biggest trailed sprayer at HARDI Australia and is designed as a high quality, high capacity, and user-friendly machine.
The HARDI COMMANDER is widely regarded as the world's top trailed sprayer, with tank capacity ranging from 6500 to 10,000L and height-controlled booms extending from 30m, up to 54.5m.
Recently HARDI announced that its precision spraying technology, GeoSelect, is now available on the COMMANDER.
GeoSelect works by firstly scanning a paddock with a drone or even a plane for larger paddocks.
The scan is then used to create a weed geolocation database, which pinpoint every single weed in the paddock.
This weed location database is then transferred to the sprayer so that it knows exactly when to spray and when not to spray, saving farmers up to 90 per cent on their chemical usage.
Using GeoSelect means that spraying can be done in less time, at less cost and with far less chemicals.
NAVIGATOR
NAVIGATOR by HARDI is based on a foundation of simple, dependable solutions combined with ease of use and great serviceability.
Versatile choices include tank sizes of 4000, 5000, and 6000L, as well as superior electronics, making the NAVIGATOR the obvious choice in a wide range of applications, from row cropping to small broadacre.
NAVIGATOR is the key to precision, efficiency, and productivity, with a proven HARDI diaphragm pump and a choice of sturdy, broad booms in steel or aluminium.
RANGER
The RANGER's success has been established over the world since it was launched to answer the requirement for a smaller, simple and reliable sprayer.
This 2500L class-leading sprayer design is ideally suited to row crops, cereals, pasture renovation, and horticulture.
You can adjust the boom from within the cab as well as modify the boom height on the run, which is great for those paddocks where you need to get the boom up and out of harm's way quickly.
The COMMANDER, NAVIGATOR, and RANGER, all come with ISOBUS, giving them automatic compatibility with the existing tractor and its onboard systems.
There is no need to invest in any special terminal, displays or controls.
More importantly, it means the farmer does not have to learn the functions and layout of another operating system.
They can simply use the sprayer via the tractor platform they are already familiar with.
GRASSLAND
The 1200L GRASSLAND sprayer is a low-cost, simple sprayer that is ideal for spraying light areas and minor crops.
The HARDI GRASSLAND has a fully integrated design with a low centre of gravity with 48cm crop clearance.
It can be adjusted for all purposes with a choice of 6, 8, 10, and 12m booms, making it a versatile alternative to larger sprayers.
The boom fold on the equipment is handled manually, with hydraulic boom height control offered as an option.
Did you know that most of HARDI's sprayers are manufactured right here in Australia?
