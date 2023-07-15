The highest yielding crop (HYC) varieties of wheat and barley were awarded in Kendenup early last week.
Local farmers and agronomists attended the event, held at the Kendenup Country Club, to hear the research and results from a collaborative study of high-yielding crops, organised by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
The research was presented by Dan Fay, research and development co-ordinator at Stirlings to Coast Farmers, Nick Poole, managing director at FAR Australia and Jon Midwood, from GRDC's Southern panel and Southern Farming Systems chief.
Rohan Brill, agronomist and founder of Brill Ag, offered an Eastern States' perspective on his involvement in canola research, at the Riverina region of New South Wales.
This year, the HYC awards introduced a category for barley, as well as for wheat as per usual.
Perillup farmer, Kieran Allison, won in both categories, reaching the highest yield of 8.93 tonnes per hectare of Planet barley, and in wheat, 7.98t/ha of DS Bennett.
Scotts Brook farmers Ben and Emily Webb won the highest percentage of theoretical yield, achieving 79.37 per cent of a 8.24t/ha theoretical yield.
Also from Scotts Brook, farmer Charles Caldwell who achieved 84.16pc of his 9.22t/ha theoretical yield potential in the barley category.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.