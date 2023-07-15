Farm Weekly
FAR Australia's hyper yielding results announced in Kendenup

By Perri Polson
July 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Rohan Brill (second left), agronomist and founder, Brill Ag with his son Jim aged 6, Laura Archer, agronomist, Elders and John Blake, western panel consultant, GRDC.
The highest yielding crop (HYC) varieties of wheat and barley were awarded in Kendenup early last week.

